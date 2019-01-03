This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England duo Vunipola and Launchbury to make long-awaited injury returns

Eddie Jones has been given a boost ahead of the Six Nations, with both players returning for their clubs this weekend.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 4:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,035 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4422270
Vunipola has been out for the last three months.
Vunipola has been out for the last three months.
Vunipola has been out for the last three months.

BILLY VUNIPOLA AND Joe Launchbury are ready to return for their respective clubs following lengthy injury lay-offs in a boost to England coach Eddie Jones’ Six Nations preparations.

England were depleted by injuries during the recent November Tests, with number eight Vunipola missing due to a fractured arm and Launchbury sidelined after undergoing knee surgery.

However, Vunipola will make his first appearance in almost three months when Saracens face Sale Sharks in the Premiership on Friday while Launchbury is back for Wasps’ clash against Northampton Saints two days later.

Vunipola fractured his arm in early October and has been blighted by injuries in recent years having started just three internationals since November 2016.

Lock Launchbury had been a more regular fixture for his country but the 54-cap international had to go under the knife after injuring his knee in September.

England begin their Six Nations campaign against defending champions Ireland in Dublin on 2 February.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    Eriksen future could be out of Tottenham's hands – Pochettino
    Southampton striker Austin charged by FA over 'abusive gesture' during Man City defeat
    Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Schalke dismiss reports of interest in Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke
    Schalke dismiss reports of interest in Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke
    Timing of Pulisic signing caught Chelsea boss Sarri off guard
    Solskjaer on his Man United future: I don't want to leave!
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City
    Klopp: Liverpool must bring desire and anger to take on best team in the world Man City
    'We need to check in the morning': De Bruyne faces late fitness test for Liverpool clash
    'They'll be looking to go full throttle into us' - Andy Robertson expecting different Man City test

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie