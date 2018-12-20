Blind Liverpool fan who went viral pays visit to Klopp, Salah and the Reds squad

Mike with Salah. Source: Twitter/LFC

A WEEK AGO, a video of Mike Kearney and his cousin Ste went viral.

After Mohamed Salah scored against Napoli to seal Liverpool’s passage to the Champions League knockout stages, footage emerged showing Ste leaning over to Mike, who is blind, to explain the goal to him as the pair celebrated together.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game with Wolves, the Reds supporters have been brought to the club’s training ground at Melwood to meet manager Jurgen Klopp, star player Salah and the rest of the squad.

Lovely stuff.

"To Michael, your support is an inspiration. Mo Salah" ❤️@MoSalah invited @MikeKearney1 for a special visit to Melwood after a video of him celebrating our decisive #UCL winner against @sscnapoli went viral... pic.twitter.com/zHo67eBdfK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 20, 2018

