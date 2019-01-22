This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bob Arum: Joshua desperately needs to fight in the United States

While Anthony Joshua may hold the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, Americans view Tyson Fury as the number one heavyweight.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 9:54 AM
1 hour ago 1,342 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4452573
Doyen: Boxing promoter Bob Arum.
Doyen: Boxing promoter Bob Arum.
Doyen: Boxing promoter Bob Arum.

BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT Anthony Joshua needs to fight in the United States to raise his profile in boxing’s biggest market, according to Bob Arum.

The unbeaten Joshua – who is the reigning IBF, WBA and WBO champion – is a huge draw on home soil, with his last four bouts split between the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and Wembley.

Yet the 29-year-old has yet to fight in front of an American audience in his professional career, something Top Rank boss Arum feels must change if he wants to be considered the biggest name in the division.

The renowned promoter – who worked with legendary heavyweights Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in the early stages of his career – feels Tyson Fury sits top of the pile in the US, his stock boosted following the split-decision draw against Deontay Wilder in December.

“In the US if you ask people who the number one heavyweight is, I think many people will say Tyson Fury,” he said when appearing on BBC Radio 5 live show Boxing with Costello and Bunce.

Later during the interview, Arum added: “He [Joshua] needs really desperately to come to fight in the United States.

“And I say that not because I’m an American, I say that because, economically, the US market is still the most important, because the pay-per-view in the United States has the potential of 200 million, 150 million homes.”

Joshua is next booked to fight at Wembley again on 13 April, though it is not yet known who will be in the opposite corner.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has a quartet of names in the frame – Fury, Wilder, Jarrell Miller and Dillian Whyte – and admits negotiations have been a “little bit frustrating”, albeit all four options remain on the table.

“We’ve got 13 April on lockdown – AJ is training now for 13 April, just to make sure if that comes about he is ready. That’s our preference, that’s what we want to do,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“Obviously we need an opponent. I feel like we’ve made a number of good offers to several of the world-ranked fighters and other champions. Some of those don’t think we’ve made particularly good offers.

“It depends really also what value they put on winning a world title, or unifying four of the belts in the division. It’s a little bit frustrating, but everything is in play right now.

“Wilder, Fury, Whyte and Miller – they are the four it could be. Any one of those can step up and take the fight.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    Contepomi: Sexton won't be fazed by Eddie Jones 'showbiz'
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    ULSTER
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Ford: Irish dominance in Europe will have no bearing on Six Nations clash
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Man Utd obviously weren't trying for Mourinho' - Neville doubts Red Devils' title credentials
    'Man Utd obviously weren't trying for Mourinho' - Neville doubts Red Devils' title credentials
    Hazard: I frustrate all my managers - but I won't change
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie