Friday 23 November, 2018
Boca fans pack out their stadium for final training session before Libertadores final

Boca face bitter rivals River Plate in the second leg of the South American showpiece on Saturday evening.

By Niall Kelly Friday 23 Nov 2018, 11:00 AM
43 minutes ago 798 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4356237

ALMOST 50,000 BOCA Juniors fans packed out the iconic Bombonera stadium on Thursday to watch the team’s final training session before Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated Copa Libertadores final.

Boca face their bitter rivals River Plate in the second leg of the South American club showpiece on Saturday evening with the tie finely poised at 2-2.

No away fans will be allowed in River’s home ground, El Monumental, for the Superclásico between the Buenos Aires giants.

But Boca’s blue and yellow-clad supporters turned out in their tens of thousands on Thursday evening to give their heroes an incredible send-off.

Argentina Soccer Copa Libertadores

Argentina Soccer Copa Libertadores

Argentina Soccer Copa Libertadores Source: AP/PA Images

Argentina Soccer Copa Libertadores Source: AP/PA Images

Argentina Soccer Copa Libertadores

Argentina Soccer Copa Libertadores

