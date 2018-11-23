Boca fans pack out their stadium for final training session before Libertadores final

ALMOST 50,000 BOCA Juniors fans packed out the iconic Bombonera stadium on Thursday to watch the team’s final training session before Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated Copa Libertadores final.

Boca face their bitter rivals River Plate in the second leg of the South American club showpiece on Saturday evening with the tie finely poised at 2-2.

No away fans will be allowed in River’s home ground, El Monumental, for the Superclásico between the Buenos Aires giants.

But Boca’s blue and yellow-clad supporters turned out in their tens of thousands on Thursday evening to give their heroes an incredible send-off.

Source: AP/PA Images

Source: AP/PA Images

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: