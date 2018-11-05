This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from Superclásico Libertadores final

There will be no visiting fans at either leg of the Copa Libertadores final following an agreement between the two clubs.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Nov 2018, 7:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,920 Views 2 Comments
Boca Juniors fans at La Bombonera

BOCA JUNIORS AND River Plate have agreed to prohibit away fans from attending both legs of the Copa Libertadores final.

Argentina president Mauricio Macri last week declared he wanted visiting supporters to be able to attend the Superclásico, with only home fans having been present for matches between the two arch rivals in Buenos Aires since 2014.

The city’s security minister Martin Ocampo subsequently stated 4,000 opposition spectators would be present at each leg.

However, Boca and River have reached an agreement contrary to that to avoid restricting the seats available to their followers.

“Boca Juniors and River Plate have reached an agreement for the Copa Libertadores final to be played without the presence of away fans,” read a statement released by Boca.

“This was agreed [on Monday] afternoon, following a meeting of the presidents of both clubs, Daniel Angelici and Rodolfo D’Onofrio, in the Argentine Football Association headquarters with its president Claudio Tapia present.

At the meeting, the presidents of both clubs agreed that despite the local and international appeal generated by the Superclásico with the presence of both sets of fans, this could create problems for members of both clubs.

“In addition to the 4,000 seats for the away fans, thousands of other seats would also have had to be restricted in order to place an empty space in between as a safety area, narrowing down considerably the available space for the home fans.

“Despite this decision, Boca Juniors and River Plate value and recognise the interest of president Mauricio Macri in promoting the presence of away fans in the two legs of the final that will have historical significance.

“To that effect, both clubs commit to take all the necessary measures to make it possible for the presence of both fans in each league match.”

The first leg will take place at La Bombonera on Saturday, with the return fixture at El Monumental scheduled for 24 November.

FA warn James McClean for use of offensive word on social media

The42 Team

