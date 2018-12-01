Former Aston Villa defender among four new signings at Bohs

Former Aston Villa defender James Finnerty joins Bohs ahead of the new season.

FORMER ASTON VILLA and Rochdale defender James Finnerty is among four new players to join Bohemian FC ahead of the new Premier Division season.

Keith Long’s side have been hit with a number of high-profile departures since the end of the season, including the retirement of goalkeeper Shane Supple.

The club today announced the signing of a number of new players as well as retaining Paddy Kirk and Ryan Swan for the upcoming campaign.

Finnerty joins from Rochdale having only signed for them in May this year, when he left Villa after three years with the Championship side.

“He’s had a good schooling with Villa,” Bohs boss Long said of the signing. “He’s a young lad and it’s a big step for him and will take a while to adjust.

Nobody at that age is the finished article but he has a really good pedigree and with a bit of patience, we can bring him on further to another level.”

The Meath-born footballer has represented Ireland at underage level in the U15 ranks all the way up to U19 level.

James Finnerty during his time with Aston Villa in 2017. Source: EMPICS Sport

Daniel Mandroiu also joins Bohs from across the water – signing on for the Premier Division side from Brighton’s U23 squad.

“Danny’s an extremely talented young player who’s been away with Brighton now for four years,” Long said.

“He’s technically very good. Obviously it’s a culture change coming from U23s football to first-team football but he’ll have a full pre-season to get up to speed.”

Paddy Kirk has signed on for another year at Dalymount Park. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

As well as bolstering their midfield and back lines, Bohs welcome a new goalkeeper in the wake of Supple’s departure.

Niall Corbet joins from Waterford and was PFAI First Division Goalkeeper of the Year in 2017 when he was on the books at UCD.

Long admitted it would be difficult to find a replacement for the 31-year-old.

“Niall is a good age for a goalkeeper with his prime still very much ahead of him but with good experience in the league already,” he said.

Obviously there is a big void to fill with Shane Supple retiring but Niall and James Talbot are two excellent keepers who I believe will push one another.”

Defender Michael Barker rejoins the club after five years away with UCD, Bray Wanderers and, most recently, St Patrick’s Athletic.

Paddy Kirk and Ryan Swan have also resigned for the 2019 season.

