Worry for Dundalk ahead of FAI Cup final as Patrick Hoban limps off during Dalymount draw

Bohemians 1

Dundalk 1

Dave Donnelly reports from Dalymount Park

DUNDALK’S PREPARATIONS FOR next week’s FAI Cup final took a blow as Patrick Hoban limped out of their 1-1 draw with Bohemians on Friday night.

The striker fell heavily in the lead-up to Daniel Cleary’s equalising goal late on and was immediately withdrawn and Dundalk fans will hope it was just a precaution.

Dinny Corcoran had fired the Gypsies in front midway through the first half and it took heroics from Gary Rogers to keep Dundalk within reach of a game they struggled to impose themselves on.

This season’s star player Chris Shields was rested for the game, offering captain Stephen O’Donnell the chance to press his cup final claim with his first start in six months following a horror leg break.

Patrick Hoban limped off for Dundalk in the second half just over a week away from the FAI Cup final on 4 November. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

He was one of a number of players who struggled against the dynamic and relentless Bohemians midfield, and he was withdrawn on the hour.

Bohs, on the other hand, continue to go from strength to strength and, with manager Keith Long signing a new three-year deal, they played with the verve of a side enjoying their football.

Daniel Kelly had already volleyed narrowly wide when Corcoran broke the deadlock with a classy side-footed finish.

All the credit must go to Keith Buckley, however, as the midfielder skinned Dane Massey on the right before zipping in an inviting low ball into the six-yard box for the striker to turn home.

Defender Daniel Cleary celebrates equalising for Dundalk. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

It could have been two on the half hour, but Rogers get down low to palm away Keith Ward’s low shot, before getting up quickly to smother Kevin Devaney’s follow-up.

Another outstanding save from the Meathman moments later denied Ward again as the midfielder’s volley looked destined for the corner after he was played through by Corcoran.

Dundalk’s only real chance of the half fell to Michael Duffy and his low shot looked headed for the net only for Dan Casey to throw his body in the way to deny a certain goal.

Bohs upped the pressure once more after the break, and a wonderful reverse pass from Ward nearly led to Corcoran’s second, but the striker’s left-footed shot crashed back off the post.

All the missed chances would cost them in the end as Cleary arrived like a freight train to head home Duffy’s corner, but all eyes will be on the fitness of Hoban ahead of next week.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Derek Pender (Rob Cornwall 75), Dan Casey, Ian Morris, Paddy Kirk; Keith Buckley, JJ Lunney, Keith Ward (Eoghan Stokes 84); Daniel Kelly (Dan Byrne 90+1), Kevin Devaney, Dinny Corcoran.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Dane Massey; Stephen O’Donnell (George Poynton 58), Patrick McEleney, Jamie McGrath; John Mountney (Ronan Murray 72), Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban (Georgie Kelly 80).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: