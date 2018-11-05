Bohs forced to redesign Bob Marley away jersey over image rights issue

BOHEMIANS HAVE BEEN forced to redesign their new away kit after receiving contact from the Bob Marley representative agency in relation to the image of the Jamaican pop icon featured on the design.

The League of Ireland club last month unveiled their 2019 alternate jersey, which paid homage to Marley who played a concert at their Dalymount Park home back in 1980.

The original design, featuring an image of Bob Marley.

But Bohs have received correspondence informing them the image used via a third-party photo licensing company cannot be licensed to the club due to contractual obligations held by the Bob Marley representative agency.

In a statement this afternoon, Bohs say they ‘acted in good faith and following the correct process’ but regretfully can no longer supply the jersey with the image of Bob Marley as advertised.

“The Bohemian Football Club was recently contacted by the Bob Marley representative agency in connection with our away jersey for the 2019 season, which featured an image of Bob Marley,” it read.

“Bohemian Football Club acted in good faith and followed the correct process when purchasing the licence for this image via a world-leading third-party photo licensing company.

“However, the Bob Marley representative agency has informed us that this company did not have the right to grant any such licence for this image. We are dealing with this separately.

“Subsequently, following direct correspondence with the Bob Marley representative agency, they cannot license the image to the Bohemian Football Club due to their own contractual and other obligations.”

The redesigned jersey.

Supporters who purchased the jersey are entitled to a full refund of the price paid, a shop credit note or the new redesigned away shirt, which now features a clenched fist which they say is ‘a symbol of solidarity and support used to express unity, strength and resistance.’

The statement continued: “We have decided to give 10% of our profits from this jersey to a fund, which will continue the already fan-led and previously fan-funded initiative of bringing people living in Direct Provision to games at Dalymount Park. These are among the most unrepresented people on our island.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: