Former Ireland U18 winger returns from England to join Bohemians

Luke Wade-Slater is 'a wide player with an eye for goal', according to Bohs boss Keith Long.

BOHEMIANS HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Luke Wade-Slater for the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season.

The 20-year-old winger joins the Gypsies after spending over three years on the books at English League Two club Stevenage.

Following his move from St Kevin’s Boys, he went on to make five first-team appearances at Stevenage, for whom he made his debut at the age of 18.

A former Republic of Ireland international at U18 level, the Dubliner had recently been on loan at non-league club Kings Langley, where he scored five times in seven outings.

“Luke is someone we’ve been monitoring since the summer,” said Bohemians manager Keith Long. “He’s a wide player with an eye for goal. I’m delighted to have him on board.

“Luke is a good lad, a good player, and has had a good schooling with St Kevin’s. Like all of the young lads coming home and into the squad, this is going to be a different challenge for him and a step up.

“But he has quality and I believe he has the hunger in his belly to learn and succeed at Bohemians.”

Bohs, who finished in sixth place in the Premier Division this year and reached the semi-finals of the FAI Cup, will open their 2019 league campaign at home to Finn Harps on 15 February.

