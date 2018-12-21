This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Ireland U18 winger returns from England to join Bohemians

Luke Wade-Slater has signed for the Gypsies after spending more than three years at Stevenage.

By Paul Dollery Friday 21 Dec 2018, 11:24 AM
1 hour ago 1,535 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4409805
Luke Wade-Slater is 'a wide player with an eye for goal', according to Bohs boss Keith Long.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Luke Wade-Slater is 'a wide player with an eye for goal', according to Bohs boss Keith Long.
Luke Wade-Slater is 'a wide player with an eye for goal', according to Bohs boss Keith Long.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BOHEMIANS HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Luke Wade-Slater for the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season.

The 20-year-old winger joins the Gypsies after spending over three years on the books at English League Two club Stevenage.

Following his move from St Kevin’s Boys, he went on to make five first-team appearances at Stevenage, for whom he made his debut at the age of 18.

A former Republic of Ireland international at U18 level, the Dubliner had recently been on loan at non-league club Kings Langley, where he scored five times in seven outings. 

“Luke is someone we’ve been monitoring since the summer,” said Bohemians manager Keith Long. “He’s a wide player with an eye for goal. I’m delighted to have him on board.

“Luke is a good lad, a good player, and has had a good schooling with St Kevin’s. Like all of the young lads coming home and into the squad, this is going to be a different challenge for him and a step up.

“But he has quality and I believe he has the hunger in his belly to learn and succeed at Bohemians.”

Bohs, who finished in sixth place in the Premier Division this year and reached the semi-finals of the FAI Cup, will open their 2019 league campaign at home to Finn Harps on 15 February. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    Frustrated Tottenham block questions to Pochettino about Man Utd job
    'A dual role' - Phelan assures A-League side he's committed through Old Trafford stint
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'We have asked a lot of him' - Burnley extend Hendrick's stay
    Blind Liverpool fan who went viral pays visit to Klopp, Salah and the Reds squad
    SPURS
    'It was an amazing reaction': Pochettino praises Alli after bottle throwing incident
    'It was an amazing reaction': Pochettino praises Alli after bottle throwing incident
    Police and Arsenal launch investigation after Dele Alli struck on head by bottle
    Chelsea leave it late to seal progression as League Cup semi-final draw made

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie