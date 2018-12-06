This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bojan reveals his frustrations at being labelled 'the new Messi'

The Stoke forward admits that he struggled to handle the weight of expectation during his time at Barcelona.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 1:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,494 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4379760
Bojan celebrates a goal with Lionel Messi during their time together at Barcelona.
Bojan celebrates a goal with Lionel Messi during their time together at Barcelona.
Bojan celebrates a goal with Lionel Messi during their time together at Barcelona.

THERE HAVE BEEN numerous players billed as ‘the new Lionel Messi’ down the years, with former Barcelona star Bojan Krkic admitting that he struggled under the pressure of that tag.

Having followed the mercurial Argentine out of the famed La Masia academy system in Catalunya, big things were expected of the exciting frontman.

Bojan did net 12 times during a breakthrough campaign in 2007-08, and reached double figures in each of his first three seasons as a senior star.

He was, however, unable to scale the heights of his illustrious former colleague and concedes that the expectation around him at a young age proved too much.

Bojan, who is now on the books at Stoke, told BBC Sport: “You need to control the things you can do.

My first year I scored 10 goals in La Liga. Then people started saying ‘yeah, the new Messi’.

“You can do nothing about this. In the end, I know my qualities and I know I’m not Messi. I’m Bojan. If people say ‘this guy was not the new Messi,’ yeah I was not the new Messi.”

Bojan added of a moniker which followed him to Italy after leaving Barca for Roma: “It’s not easy.

“Messi scores three goals every game. If you score one goal, you’re not Messi. When I went to Rome and Milan, you go there not as Bojan, you go as a new star, a new Messi.

“So if you go there and play good, it’s not enough. You need to be the best, you need to be the Messi. That’s the thing that didn’t help me.

“At the beginning it’s difficult to understand but with experience you know what you can do.”

Bojan did win three La Liga titles, two Champions League crowns and the Club World Cup during his time at Barca and made over 160 appearances for the club.

He did, however, slip slowly down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola and was eventually left with little choice but to move on.

When I was there, you never imagine playing with another team or living in another city,” said Bojan.

“When I made the decision, I went with my head, not my heart. My heart said ‘here is your home, it’s your place’.

“You don’t know that after Barcelona there is a really nice world. I opened the door to say ‘thank you and I’m going to do my own way’.

“When you open and see the many things waiting for you, at the start you’re scared. A different shirt, fans, culture and mentality. But when you make this decision, the first step, then you feel really proud.”

Bojan has struggled to find a spark since leaving Camp Nou, with spells at Roma, AC Milan and Ajax followed by a switch to Stoke in 2014.

He spent the second half of the 2016-17 campaign out on loan at Mainz and last season back in Spain with Alaves.

Stoke have, however, welcomed him back onto their books this season, with a man once tipped for the very top now turning out in the Championship and hoping to steer a course back to the Premier League.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Mourinho: There are things I cannot get from United players
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldnât be here without him'
    'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldn’t be here without him'
    Contepomi: 'Leinster are not the Barcelona of rugby - we have a lot to improve'
    'Just being on the safe side': Halfpenny out of Ulster clash due to concussion
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass
    Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Spurs show new Southampton manager size of his task
    BOXING
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie