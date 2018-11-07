This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Here are the 6 nominations for Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year

You can vote for your favourite sports book of the year now.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 1:17 PM
THE SHORTLIST FOR the 2018 Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year has been unveiled, with voting now open for book lovers and sports fans alike to choose their favourite.

The An Post Irish Book Awards is one of the literary highlights of the year, with the award ceremony taking place on 27 November where the winner from each of the 16 categories will be revealed.

The books shortlisted in this year’s Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year category are:

  • ‘At All Costs’ – Davy Fitzgerald with Vincent Hogan (Gill Books)
  • ‘Fighter’ Andy Lee with Niall Kelly (Gill Books)
  • ‘The Obsession’ Seán Cavanagh (Black &White Publishing)
  • ‘The Hurlers’ Paul Rouse (Penguin Ireland)
  • ‘Driven’ Rosemary Smith with Ann Ingle (HarperCollins)
  • ‘Game Changer’ Cora Staunton with Mary White (Transworld Ireland)

“There is an abundance of writing talent in Ireland and that is certainly evident in the outstanding quality of this year’s shortlisted titles in the sports book category,” said chairperson Maria Dickenson.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the shortlisted authors and publishers and wish them all the best of luck.”

Voting for this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards takes place online, with people able to cast their vote here.

