LIVE: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League

51 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

After making their best start to a top-flight campaign in history, Liverpool find themselves in second place in the Premier League. They trail leaders Manchester City by two points, but could briefly go top before the champions take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening.

After snapping a four-game losing streak with a victory in their last game, can Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth claim another win at Vitality Stadium?

Kick-off for the game is at 12.30pm.