LIVE: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League

Seventh-placed Bournemouth host unbeaten Liverpool, who sit in second.
Liveblog
.@RyanFraser94 averages a PL goal involvement every 1️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ mins this season— Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 8, 2018
⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️
🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️
His 7️⃣ assists is already a record in a single @premierleague season for Bournemouth #BOULIV pic.twitter.com/fYvvZ1vCRE
Who do you fancy to come out on top on this one?
The teams are in:
🚨 Team news time 🚨— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 8, 2018
How the Reds line-up against @afcbournemouth...#BOULIV https://t.co/JTTF3OGr9T
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 8, 2018
Here it is! Our team to face @LFC in the @premierleague at Vitality Stadium.
🔘 Surman and Stanislas start
🔘 Wilson out injured
🔘 Pugh returns to bench
Listen live 📻: https://t.co/DOYLcT7l9Z #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/lUinDeUc2v
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
After making their best start to a top-flight campaign in history, Liverpool find themselves in second place in the Premier League. They trail leaders Manchester City by two points, but could briefly go top before the champions take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening.
After snapping a four-game losing streak with a victory in their last game, can Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth claim another win at Vitality Stadium?
Kick-off for the game is at 12.30pm.
