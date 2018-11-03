The weekend’s top-flight action in England kicks off at the Vitality Stadium at 12.30pm.
United coughing up possession far too cheaply here. Bournemouth well on top so far.
That goal was coming for the hosts.
Lewis Cook found Stanislas completely unmarked on the right, and his excellent low cross was finished superbly by Wilson for his sixth goal of the season.
Wilson had twice gone close moments earlier, having a close-range effort saved by De Gea before seeing another attempt deflected wide.
United looking very unsure of themselves at the back.
GOAL! Bournemouth 1 Manchester United 0 (Wilson, 11)
Now a corner for United, but Mata’s ball in from the right is collected by Begovic.
Corner to Bournemouth but United clear the danger from Fraser’s delivery.
Fred finds Mata with a nice chip over the top but the Spaniard was ruled offside.
Great chance for Bournemouth! Smalling was unable to intercept Wilson’s pass to Fraser, whose shot brought an important save from De Gea.
Alexis Sanchez, as expected, playing through the middle of United’s attack.
It’s underway at the Vitality Stadium, with United sporting their pink away kit.
Of Romelu Lukaku’s omission, Jose Mourinho says the striker “felt something that needs to be studied in the next few days” after training yesterday.
BOURNEMOUTH: Begovic, Francis, Steve Cook, Ake, Smith, Lewis Cook, Lerma, Fraser, Brooks, Wilson, Stanislas.
Subs: Boruc, Daniels, Surman, Gosling, Ibe, Mousset, Defoe.
MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Martial, Sanchez.
Subs: Romero, Darmian, Jones, Herrera, McTominay, Lingard, Rashford.
Good afternoon, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog of today’s Premier League meeting of Bournemouth and Manchester United in the Premier League.
It’s sixth versus eighth in the English top flight, with United trailing the hosts by three points. Kick-off is at 12.30pm and we’ll keep you updated here throughout the game.
Team news coming up.
