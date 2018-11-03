This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
6,023 Views 5 Comments
United coughing up possession far too cheaply here. Bournemouth well on top so far.

13Mins

That goal was coming for the hosts. 

Lewis Cook found Stanislas completely unmarked on the right, and his excellent low cross was finished superbly by Wilson for his sixth goal of the season.

Wilson had twice gone close moments earlier, having a close-range effort saved by De Gea before seeing another attempt deflected wide.

United looking very unsure of themselves at the back.

10Mins

Now a corner for United, but Mata’s ball in from the right is collected by Begovic.

8Mins

Corner to Bournemouth but United clear the danger from Fraser’s delivery.

6Mins

Fred finds Mata with a nice chip over the top but the Spaniard was ruled offside.

4Mins

Great chance for Bournemouth! Smalling was unable to intercept Wilson’s pass to Fraser, whose shot brought an important save from De Gea.

1Mins

Alexis Sanchez, as expected, playing through the middle of United’s attack.

1Mins

It’s underway at the Vitality Stadium, with United sporting their pink away kit.

Of Romelu Lukaku’s omission, Jose Mourinho says the striker “felt something that needs to be studied in the next few days” after training yesterday.

BOURNEMOUTH: Begovic, Francis, Steve Cook, Ake, Smith, Lewis Cook, Lerma, Fraser, Brooks, Wilson, Stanislas.

Subs: Boruc, Daniels, Surman, Gosling, Ibe, Mousset, Defoe.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Martial, Sanchez.

Subs: Romero, Darmian, Jones, Herrera, McTominay, Lingard, Rashford.

Good afternoon, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog of today’s Premier League meeting of Bournemouth and Manchester United in the Premier League.

It’s sixth versus eighth in the English top flight, with United trailing the hosts by three points. Kick-off is at 12.30pm and we’ll keep you updated here throughout the game.

Team news coming up.

