6 goals shared out in dramatic first-half between Bournemouth and Watford

Callum Wilson and Troy Deeney both hit the net in the first half.

Callum Wilson and Troy Deeney both hit the net in the first half.

THERE MAY HAVE been a shortage of goals in the first half of some of tonight’s Premier League games but the Vitality Stadium was the exception as Bournemouth and Watford shared out six goals.

In a dramatic spell of action, Watford hit the front in the 14th minute but when they conceded to Bournemouth in the 40th minute, it left the teams deadlocked at 3-3.

A brace from striker Troy Deeney left Watford in front 2-0 by the 27th minute before the home side drew level with Nathan Ake’s 34th minute strike kickstarting a frenzied period that delivered goals.

Callum Wilson brought Bournemouth level in the 36th minute, Ken Sema restored Watford’s advantage two minutes later and then two minutes after that Ryan Fraser ensured Bournemouth were on even terms at the interval.

More to follow…

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: