Sunday 6 January, 2019
Real Madrid confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish youngster from Man City

The youngster opts to return to Spain after City were unable to convince him that he would be given enough opportunities.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 9:33 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Matthew Lewis
Image: Matthew Lewis

REAL MADRID HAVE confirmed the signing of forward Brahim Diaz from Manchester City on a six-and-a-half year contract.

Diaz moves to Spain in a deal worth in the region of £15-22 million.

The 18-year-old decided to leave the Premier League champions as he believes he has not been given enough first-team opportunities.

City made a series of lucrative offers to keep the young forward, but he has been convinced that he will get more playing time in Spanish capital.

Diaz is to undergo a medical on Monday before being officially presented as a Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

More to follow.

‘He has used words that we as Bayern Munich cannot accept’ – Ribery fined after after social media storm

The42 Team

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
