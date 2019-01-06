Real Madrid confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish youngster from Man City

REAL MADRID HAVE confirmed the signing of forward Brahim Diaz from Manchester City on a six-and-a-half year contract.

Diaz moves to Spain in a deal worth in the region of £15-22 million.

The 18-year-old decided to leave the Premier League champions as he believes he has not been given enough first-team opportunities.

City made a series of lucrative offers to keep the young forward, but he has been convinced that he will get more playing time in Spanish capital.

Diaz is to undergo a medical on Monday before being officially presented as a Real Madrid player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

More to follow.

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: