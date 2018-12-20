Stripe for the picking: Bray return to traditional kit for 2019

BRAY WANDERERS ARE celebrating a return on two fronts as they released their kit for next season today.

Umbro come back in as the kit supplier as Nike make way, but most importantly, the solid green – or variations of green with white streaks – they have sported since 2010 has been put aside to welcome green and white vertical stripes back to the Carlisle Grounds.

Here’s the new gear hung in comparison with their 2007 vintage.

And here’s the new one placed lovingly on the steps. It’s where the best jerseys are usually found, to be honest.

Seagulls fans, will you be earning your stripes before the new season, or sticking to solid greens?

