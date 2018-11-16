This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neymar goal sees Brazil earn over Uruguay in feisty friendly

The PSG was growing increasingly irritated by the Uruguayan tackling.

By AFP Friday 16 Nov 2018, 10:12 PM
43 minutes ago 1,090 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4344818
Brazil's Neymar (centre) battles for the ball with Uruguay's Lucas Torreira (left) and Matias Vecino (right).
Image: Steven Paston
Brazil's Neymar (centre) battles for the ball with Uruguay's Lucas Torreira (left) and Matias Vecino (right).
Brazil's Neymar (centre) battles for the ball with Uruguay's Lucas Torreira (left) and Matias Vecino (right).
Image: Steven Paston

NEYMAR KEPT HIS cool to score the controversial penalty that fired Brazil to a 1-0 win over Uruguay in a full-blooded friendly on Friday.

Brazil captain Neymar was subjected to some ferocious fouls from Uruguay as the clash between the South American rivals boiled over at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

But the Paris Saint-Germain striker had the last laugh, netting from the spot late in the second half after Diego Laxalt was harshly ruled to have fouled Danilo.

Brazil are now unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Uruguay, who haven’t defeated the five-time world champions since 2001.

Brazil, building towards hosting the Copa America next year, take on Cameroon in another friendly in Milton Keynes on Tuesday.

It will be their last match of the year, having recorded five successive friendly victories since exiting the World Cup at the quarter-final stage, beaten 2-1 by Belgium.

Source: WADIM/YouTube

Even on a dank, misty north London evening that was a million miles from the sun-soaked beaches of Rio, Brazil’s global popularity ensured a large crowd braved the elements to see their star-studded line-up.

Neymar was the headline act as the Maracana came to the Holloway Road.

His every touch brought cheers of approval from the crowd and it wasn’t long before he conjured the Selecao’s first chance. 

Tripped by Rodrigo Bentancur after a flamboyant run, Neymar picked himself up to take the resulting free-kick and drilled a low shot that forced a good save from Martin Campana.

Neymar thought he had opened the scoring when he slotted home from Filipe Luis’s cross, but his close-range effort was ruled out for offside.

Trying his luck from long range soon after, Neymar whistled a fierce strike just over Campana’s crossbar.

Uruguay were hardly short of star power themselves and the two-time World Cup winners came close to taking the lead in the 23rd minute.

Seizing on Brazil’s careless loss of possession, Barcelona forward Luis Suarez unleashed a dipping shot that was turned over by Alisson Becker.

- Steely streak -

Uruguay’s Lucas Torreira was on home turf and the Arsenal midfielder showed the steely streak that has endeared him to Gunners fans when he earned a booking for clattering into Neymar.

That crunching tackle was typical of the robust approach that has remained Uruguay’s trademark for decades.

There was little love lost between the sides and referee Craig Pawson dished out five bookings in the first half alone.

Uruguay’s no-hold-barred style succeeded in knocking Brazil out of their stride.

Brazil nearly fell behind just before the interval as Alisson was forced to repel Edinson Cavani’s close-range strike from a Suarez cross.

Suarez went close himself, blasting a low free-kick that forced Alisson to save at full stretch after the interval.

Neymar was growing increasingly irritated by the Uruguayan tackling, shaking his head in frustration after being clipped by Mathias Suarez.

But he almost found the perfect response with a mazy run and shot that tested Alisson.

Neymar finally got his revenge for the rough treatment in the 76th minute.

When Uruguay’s Laxalt dived in on Danilo, the Brazilian launched into a theatrical fall that convinced Pawson to give a dubious penalty.

Neymar grabbed the ball and stepped up to send Campana the wrong way from the spot.

© AFP 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'You don't want to give that guy too much space': Goodhue wary of Ringrose threat
    'You don't want to give that guy too much space': Goodhue wary of Ringrose threat
    Locks and LOLs for record-breaking New Zealand stalwarts
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    IRELAND
    Jimmy Dunne and United youngster O'Connor drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    Jimmy Dunne and United youngster O'Connor drafted into Ireland's squad to face Denmark
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    How the All Blacks' haka is the ultimate 'ON' switch
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool star on target as Netherlands stun world champions and relegate Germany
    Liverpool star on target as Netherlands stun world champions and relegate Germany
    Valencia claims to have been dropped by Mourinho, not rested
    Rooney became 'embarrassed' at end of Manchester United career

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie