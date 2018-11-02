Newspaperofrecord delivers in Breeders' Cup as Aidan O'Brien-trained So Perfect finishes third

Irad Ortiz, Jr. celebrates as he rides Newspaperofrecord to victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf horse race at Churchill Downs

Irad Ortiz, Jr. celebrates as he rides Newspaperofrecord to victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf horse race at Churchill Downs

NEWSPAPEROFRECORD ROMPED TO victory in the Juvenile Fillies Turf as frontrunning youngsters lit up Churchill Downs Friday on the opening day of the $30 million Breeders’ Cup. Aidan O’Brien’s favourite So Perfect came home in third spot in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Five races for two-year-olds made up “Future Stars Friday,” the curtain raiser to Saturday’s nine-race slate capped by the $4 million Turf and the $6 million Classic.

Newspaperofrecord, trained by Chad Brown and sent off a 3-5 favorite, leapt out of the gate and shot to the front under Irad Ortiz in the one mile, $1 million race on a Churchill Downs turf track labeled good despite heavy mid-week rain.

When Ortiz let her go late, the filly surged home to win by a devastating 6 3/4 lengths over European raider East, who rallied from last under Jamie Spencer to take second by a neck over longshot Stellar Agent.

“I got a perfect trip,” said Ortiz. “She broke good and pulled me to the lead. I just held her together and she relaxed. When I asked her, she exploded for home.

“It was the easiest Breeders’ Cup I ever won,” added Ortiz, who has now won four.

Bulletin, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Javier Castellano, opened the proceedings with a scintillating victory in the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Chelsea Cloisters, trained by Wesley Ward and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione was second and the O’Brien-trained So Perfect was third with Wayne Lordan in the irons.

“They went really quick out there,” Lordan said. “He came home really well and he has run a great race.”

Jaywalk became the day’s third straight wire-to-wire winner, powering to a 5 1/2 length victory in the $2 million 1 1/16-mile Juvenile Fillies on the dirt track.

Trained by John Servis and ridden by Joel Rosario, Jaywalk notched a first victory around two turns. Restless Rider was second and Vibrance third.

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: