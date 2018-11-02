This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Newspaperofrecord delivers in Breeders' Cup as Aidan O'Brien-trained So Perfect finishes third

‘It was the easiest Breeders’ Cup I ever won,’ said jockey Irad Ortiz.

By AFP Friday 2 Nov 2018, 10:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,247 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4320593
Irad Ortiz, Jr. celebrates as he rides Newspaperofrecord to victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf horse race at Churchill Downs
Image: Darron Cummings
Irad Ortiz, Jr. celebrates as he rides Newspaperofrecord to victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf horse race at Churchill Downs
Irad Ortiz, Jr. celebrates as he rides Newspaperofrecord to victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf horse race at Churchill Downs
Image: Darron Cummings

NEWSPAPEROFRECORD ROMPED TO victory in the Juvenile Fillies Turf as frontrunning youngsters lit up Churchill Downs Friday on the opening day of the $30 million Breeders’ Cup. Aidan O’Brien’s favourite So Perfect came home in third spot in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Five races for two-year-olds made up “Future Stars Friday,” the curtain raiser to Saturday’s nine-race slate capped by the $4 million Turf and the $6 million Classic.

Newspaperofrecord, trained by Chad Brown and sent off a 3-5 favorite, leapt out of the gate and shot to the front under Irad Ortiz in the one mile, $1 million race on a Churchill Downs turf track labeled good despite heavy mid-week rain.

When Ortiz let her go late, the filly surged home to win by a devastating 6 3/4 lengths over European raider East, who rallied from last under Jamie Spencer to take second by a neck over longshot Stellar Agent.

“I got a perfect trip,” said Ortiz. “She broke good and pulled me to the lead. I just held her together and she relaxed. When I asked her, she exploded for home.

“It was the easiest Breeders’ Cup I ever won,” added Ortiz, who has now won four.

Bulletin, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Javier Castellano, opened the proceedings with a scintillating victory in the $1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Chelsea Cloisters, trained by Wesley Ward and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione was second and the O’Brien-trained So Perfect was third with Wayne Lordan in the irons.

“They went really quick out there,” Lordan said. “He came home really well and he has run a great race.”

Jaywalk became the day’s third straight wire-to-wire winner, powering to a 5 1/2 length victory in the $2 million 1 1/16-mile Juvenile Fillies on the dirt track.

Trained by John Servis and ridden by Joel Rosario, Jaywalk notched a first victory around two turns. Restless Rider was second and Vibrance third.

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

‘Spike’ to return at light-middleweight in Mayo as Moylette has homecoming opponent confirmed

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    ITALY
    'I sat down with Joe in a coffee shop in Dublin and we went through the game together'
    'I sat down with Joe in a coffee shop in Dublin and we went through the game together'
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    IRELAND
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Irelandâs border
    Brexit negotiators are 'very close' to resolving differences over Ireland’s border
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Arsenal must write a new history' - Unai Emery relishing looming Liverpool battle
    'Arsenal must write a new history' - Unai Emery relishing looming Liverpool battle
    It's time for more Premier League footballers to start following Juan Mata's example
    Sterling agrees new '£300,000 a week' City contract - reports

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie