This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fermanagh's Dolan elated to reach World Championship last 16 for first time

The Fermanagh man will now square off with either 30th seed Benito van de Pas or the unseeded Toni Alcinas in the next round.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 5:05 PM
10 minutes ago 304 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4412687
Brendan Dolan believes he's reaping the rewards from taking darts more seriously over the last six or seven months.
Image: Ian Walton
Brendan Dolan believes he's reaping the rewards from taking darts more seriously over the last six or seven months.
Brendan Dolan believes he's reaping the rewards from taking darts more seriously over the last six or seven months.
Image: Ian Walton

BRENDAN DOLAN DESCRIBED it as “absolutely brilliant” to see off Mervyn King to reach the PDC World Championship last 16 for the first time, and has vowed to continue to take the sport more seriously after his success at the tournament this far.

Fermanagh man Dolan fended off a comeback from King to emerge as a 4-2 winner in the round of 32, notching five ton-plus checkouts and maintaining a three-dart average of 95.

The 45-year-old will now square off with either 30th seed Benito van de Pas or the unseeded Toni Alcinas having landed on the favourable side of the draw.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to come out on top,” said Dolan post-match. “I’m into the last 16 of the World Championship which I have never done before. That’s a feat I wanted to do.

“Obviously, now that I’m in the last 16, I want to get to the last eight! But it’s a tremendous feeling at the minute, and to beat someone of Mervyn King’s calibre… I have a good record against Mervyn generally, but on TV he has beaten me, so this is great.”

Dolan admitted he may be reaping the rewards from only beginning to truly put in the effort with his game over the “last six or seven months”, and said he wouldn’t be getting ahead of himself as he enters the next round.

“I have a last-16 game to play, I’m not sure who I’m going to play against, but it’s about getting focused, putting in the effort; keep putting in the effort — it doesn’t matter what I do here, I have to keep going back to the practice board which I’ve never done before,” he said.

“And I think in the long run, I’m going to come good again.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    'What's important is to get the identity back': Schmeichel eyeing Man United director role
    'What's important is to get the identity back': Schmeichel eyeing Man United director role
    Pogba didn't 'win a war' and cannot be bigger than Man United, says Schmeichel
    Pogba thanks Mourinho for 'improving' him as a player
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing
    Solskjaer reveals inspirational Rooney texts after Cardiff thrashing
    Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    LEINSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mick McCarthy and Robbie Keane 'had a really good meeting' with Declan Rice over international future
    Mick McCarthy and Robbie Keane 'had a really good meeting' with Declan Rice over international future
    'This is a first step in my career': Obafemi after record-breaking first Premier League goal
    'It was a big performance': Emery hails Ozil after Arsenal's win over Burnley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie