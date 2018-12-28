Dolan does it! Fermanagh's History Maker books quarter-final spot at Ally Pally

FERMANAGH’S BRENDAN DOLAN has booked his quarter-final spot at the PDC World Darts Championship after cruising through his last 16 tie this afternoon.

The History Maker: Brendan Dolan. Source: Adam Davy

‘The History Maker’ beat Holland’s Benito van de Pas 4-1 at London’s Alexandra Palace to progress, and reach his first-ever quarter-final.

45-year-old Dolan averaged 90.04 and will play England’s Nathan Aspinall next, as he looks to go a step further across the water.

