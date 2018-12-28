Dolan does it! Fermanagh's History Maker books quarter-final spot at Ally Pally

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Emma Duffy Friday 28 Dec 2018, 3:47 PM
FERMANAGH’S BRENDAN DOLAN has booked his quarter-final spot at the PDC World Darts Championship after cruising through his last 16 tie this afternoon.

2018 William Hill World Darts Championship - Day Thirteen - Alexandra Palace The History Maker: Brendan Dolan. Source: Adam Davy

‘The History Maker’ beat Holland’s Benito van de Pas 4-1 at London’s Alexandra Palace to progress, and reach his first-ever quarter-final.

45-year-old Dolan averaged 90.04 and will play England’s Nathan Aspinall next, as he looks to go a step further across the water.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

