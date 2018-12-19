Fermanagh's Dolan lands 170 checkout as he cruises into third round

Brendan Dolan during day seven of the William Hill World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace, London. Source: EMPICS Sport

FERMANAGH’S BRENDAN DOLAN sensationally booked his place in the third round of the PDC World Championship after defeating 14th seed Joe Cullen 3-0.

The 45-year-old, nicknamed The History Maker, dispatched the first 170 checkout of the competition during his nine legs to one victory at the Alexandra Palace.

JOE CULLEN OUT | The History Maker knocks out The Rockstar in round two. A brilliant win for Dolan!#WHDarts pic.twitter.com/CCHXH5r7nQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 19, 2018

Dolan, who is ranked 36th in the world, face’s the winner of Thursday’s clash between Mervyn King and Jan Dekker in the Round of 32.

The 2011 World Grand Prix runner-up is bidding to advance into the last 16 for the first time in his career. He’s been defeated in the third round on six occasions in the past.

