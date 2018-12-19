This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fermanagh's Dolan lands 170 checkout as he cruises into third round

He defeated 14th seed Joe Cullen 3-0 to advance to the last 32.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 4:20 PM
2 hours ago 2,407 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4405692

Brendan Dolan during day seven of the William Hill World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace, London.

FERMANAGH’S BRENDAN DOLAN sensationally booked his place in the third round of the PDC World Championship after defeating 14th seed Joe Cullen 3-0.

The 45-year-old, nicknamed The History Maker, dispatched the first 170 checkout of the competition during his nine legs to one victory at the Alexandra Palace. 

Dolan, who is ranked 36th in the world, face’s the winner of Thursday’s clash between Mervyn King and Jan Dekker in the Round of 32.

The 2011 World Grand Prix runner-up is bidding to advance into the last 16 for the first time in his career. He’s been defeated in the third round on six occasions in the past. 

