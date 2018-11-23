O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job

CELTIC MANAGER BRENDAN Rodgers has ruled himself out of contention for the vacant Ireland managerial position, insisting he’s content in Glasgow for the time being.

The Carnlough man has been mentioned as a long-shot candidate alongside the two most likely prospects in Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny, and says he’s open to managing any country whenever the time and job is right.

The job had gone wrong for Martin O’Neill, Rodgers mused, due to the dearth of quality options at his disposal, particularly in the final third.

Rodgers maintains O’Neill can be proud of what he achieved during his five-year tenure with the Boys in Green, and believes we’ll see the 66-year-old in management again.

“I’m disappointed for Martin, of course, because he’s a hugely experienced manager and very successful manager,” said Rodgers. “He’s obviously felt that maybe he’s taken them as far as he possibly could.

“But [he's] an outstanding manager — he’s been in the game a long, long time, and has done the very best, he will feel, with the players that he has.

They [Ireland] will now go on to someone else and they’ll look to try and improve the level of their game. Obviously, with that, they’re hoping that they can find other players, because ultimately Martin hasn’t got the players there that maybe the Republic have had over a number of years — especially in the attacking areas of the pitch.

“I think it was really unfortunate, there, on that side of it, that maybe there wasn’t the quality there [compared to] what has worked before.

“But he’s done a very good job there over the course of the five years. He’ll go away proud of what he has achieved. He looks really fit, fresh and probably energised to — at some point — have another job again.”

Asked if he’d be interested in international management and, if so, would he have an eye on the Republic of Ireland post, Rodgers responded:

I want to manage at international level at some point in my career. I hope to be coaching for another 20-odd years, so there is plenty of time. For me, it can be anywhere — any country. But I’m happy in Scotland for now.

