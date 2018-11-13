This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brexit plan would see Premier League clubs restricted to signing less foreign players

The FA has reportedly put forward a proposal that would ensure each squad is made up of at least half ‘homegrown’ players.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 1:35 PM
12 minutes ago 292 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4337034
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Wolves pair Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.
Image: Mike Egerton
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Wolves pair Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Wolves pair Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.
Image: Mike Egerton

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION plans to reduce the number of foreign players each club is permitted to signing due to Brexit. 

According to a report in The Times today, English football’s governing body is under pressure to strike a deal with the Premier League and the proposal will be put to the 20 clubs this week. 

Premier League squads can currently contain 17 overseas players, but the changes would see that number cut to 12 — meaning half will have to be made up of “homegrown” players. 

In return, the FA would reportedly agree to give a “governing body endorsement” for a work permit for every foreign players who earns a Premier League contract. 

If the two bodies can’t come to an agreement, however, they could face a scenario where “all EU players would have to fulfil the same criteria that non-EU players do now in order to get a work permit”. 

Manchester City, Tottenham, Watford, Brighton and Huddersfield all have 17 foreign players at present, while Chelsea (16), Liverpool (16) Fulham (16), West Ham (16), Arsenal (15), Manchester United (14), Newcastle United (14) and Leicester City (13) would also be affected if the changes were brought in.  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    Sexton: 'Every chance you get to play the All Blacks is a very special thing'
    'Rog didn't see himself like the boys saw him, as a legend of international rugby'
    FOOTBALL
    Ibrahimovic comes out on top and beats Rooney to MLS Newcomer award
    Ibrahimovic comes out on top and beats Rooney to MLS Newcomer award
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Interim manager leads rejuvenated Real Madrid to fourth successive win
    IRELAND
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    Ireland's young guns - managed by ex-LOI star - beaten as the North bag late double
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Besiktas want Karius on permanent deal despite 'nonsense' speculation
    Besiktas want Karius on permanent deal despite 'nonsense' speculation
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    MANCHESTER CITY
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie