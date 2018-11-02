This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brian Fenton edges Dublin team-mates to round off huge 2018 as Footballer of the Year

Raheny midfielder Fenton was presented with the award at tonight’s 2018 PwC All-Stars.

By Emma Duffy Friday 2 Nov 2018, 8:16 PM
44 minutes ago 3,352 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4320273
2018 Footballer of the Year: Brian Fenton.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
2018 Footballer of the Year: Brian Fenton.
2018 Footballer of the Year: Brian Fenton.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

STAR DUBLIN MIDFIELDER Brian Fenton has been named Footballer of the Year at the GAA-GPA PwC All-Stars tonight.

Fenton, who plays his club football with Raheny, was outstanding for Jim Gavin’s side this year as they made it four All-Ireland titles in-a-row, beating Tyrone in the final.

The 25-year-old saw off stiff competition from team-mates Ciaran Kilkenny and Jack McCaffrey to become the first Dublin man to scoop the accolade since the latter did so in 2015.

Mayo duo Lee Keegan and Andy Moran landed the honour in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Fenton becomes the fifth Dublin footballer to claim the award; joining a superb group of players in McCaffrey, Bernard Brogan (2010), Alan Brogan (2011) and Michael Darragh MacAuley (2013).

Brian Fenton with Sarah Kelleher Fenton with Sarah Kelleher tonight. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Fenton is one of seven Dublin players to feature on the 2018 All-Star football team, adding to his prior recognitions in 2015 and 2016.

The award of Footballer of the Year was voted on by his peers and Fenton was presented with the silverware at the ceremony at Dublin’s Convention Centre tonight.

Earlier, Kerry and Fossa star David Clifford was named Young Footballer of the Year ahead of Dublin’s Brian Howard and Tyrone’s Michael McKernan.

Clifford enjoyed a glittering debut year with the Kingdom seniors, finishing as second top-scorer from play in the All-Ireland SFC with 3-15 to his name in five games. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Vardy urges team-mates to honour deceased Leicester City owner's memory against Cardiff
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    IRELAND
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Arsenal must write a new history' - Unai Emery relishing looming Liverpool battle
    'Arsenal must write a new history' - Unai Emery relishing looming Liverpool battle
    It's time for more Premier League footballers to start following Juan Mata's example
    Sterling agrees new '£300,000 a week' City contract - reports

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie