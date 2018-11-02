Brian Fenton edges Dublin team-mates to round off huge 2018 as Footballer of the Year

STAR DUBLIN MIDFIELDER Brian Fenton has been named Footballer of the Year at the GAA-GPA PwC All-Stars tonight.

Fenton, who plays his club football with Raheny, was outstanding for Jim Gavin’s side this year as they made it four All-Ireland titles in-a-row, beating Tyrone in the final.

The 25-year-old saw off stiff competition from team-mates Ciaran Kilkenny and Jack McCaffrey to become the first Dublin man to scoop the accolade since the latter did so in 2015.

Mayo duo Lee Keegan and Andy Moran landed the honour in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Fenton becomes the fifth Dublin footballer to claim the award; joining a superb group of players in McCaffrey, Bernard Brogan (2010), Alan Brogan (2011) and Michael Darragh MacAuley (2013).

Fenton with Sarah Kelleher tonight. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Fenton is one of seven Dublin players to feature on the 2018 All-Star football team, adding to his prior recognitions in 2015 and 2016.

The award of Footballer of the Year was voted on by his peers and Fenton was presented with the silverware at the ceremony at Dublin’s Convention Centre tonight.

Comhghairdeas le David Clifford @Kerry_Official, PwC GAA/GPA Peileadóir Óg na Bliana 2018 #PwCAllStars pic.twitter.com/fD6KkIgocj — The GAA (@officialgaa) November 2, 2018

Earlier, Kerry and Fossa star David Clifford was named Young Footballer of the Year ahead of Dublin’s Brian Howard and Tyrone’s Michael McKernan.

Clifford enjoyed a glittering debut year with the Kingdom seniors, finishing as second top-scorer from play in the All-Ireland SFC with 3-15 to his name in five games.

