Tuesday 27 November, 2018
'Living here makes it more difficult' - Kerr outlines challenges awaiting Kenny in senior Ireland job

The former Dundalk boss will take over from Mick McCarthy after Euro 2020.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 7:39 PM
Brian Kerr backs Stephen Kenny to impress as a Republic of Ireland manager but says that the senior job will bring significant challenges.
Image: Twitter/Virgin Media Sport
Image: Twitter/Virgin Media Sport

BRIAN KERR SAYS that the new Republic of Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny will face significant challenges “in terms of media scrutiny” when he takes over the senior national side.

The outgoing Dundalk boss revealed this week that he has a written guarantee in his contract to be Mick McCarthy’s successor in two years’ time after Euro 2020. 

Kerr insists that Kenny’s appointment as an Ireland manager is a progressive step and a positive development for the League of Ireland, but also warned that the top job in the country will be a considerably more difficult task for him.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll do a very good job but coming to the senior job is another level altogether in terms of the scrutiny that’s on you,” the former Ireland manager said on Virgin Media Sport.

The intensity of the media [and] examination. I found that myself and I found that living here makes it more difficult for you. Even when I got to the Faroe Islands, [I found] how much easier it is when you leave the country the day after the match has been played.”

When it was put to him that taking the reins of the U21 side will potentially expose Kenny to some of that media pressure before progressing to the senior team, Kerr replied:

“I think there’ll be a much higher profile. Our international teams below the senior team have had a very low profile in recent years. We’ve rarely heard from the underage managers except when there’s a match.

I think Stephen will change that because he’d be demanding big coverage for the U21s. He’d want bigger crowds coming to the games and a higher profile because he’s involved himself.

“I think the media will flock to him so I think that will have an impact and will help him to develop his skills in dealing with the media also.”

