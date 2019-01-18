This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brian O'Driscoll provides top-class offload analysis on Rugby Tonight

The former Ireland captain was joined by Ben Kay on BT Sport.

By Cian Roche Friday 18 Jan 2019, 6:47 PM
WITH THE LEVEL of physicality becoming an even bigger part of modern rugby, the art of the offload is one that is being perfected by teams around the world.

The feature allows the game to flow better and teams can avoid rucks phase after phase, meaning they are less likely to pick up injuries and are more protected from the wear and tear of the game.

After a weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, in which the best teams in Europe collided, offloading was a major feature in games involving Irish provinces.

With this in mind, Brian O’Driscoll and Ben Kay used their demo slot on this week’s Rugby Tonight on BT Sport to present a masterclass on the feature.

The pair discuss the mechanics of the move as well as the versatility in the number of passes you can achieve during a game.

You can catch their analysis below.

Source: BT Sport/YouTube

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

