This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Johnny doesn't play bad games, his 7/10 is a poor game'

Brian O’Driscoll is in no doubt as to who he is voting for for the World Player of the Year award.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 7:20 AM
35 minutes ago 611 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4332834

BRIAN O’DRISCOLL WAS nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award no fewer than three times throughout his decorated career, but not since Keith Wood in 2001 has an Irish player been recognised with the accolade.

O’Driscoll was one of the nominees Wood pipped to the inaugural award 17 years ago, before the centre was on the shortlist the following year and then again in 2009 on the back of captaining Ireland to Grand Slam glory. 

Brian O'Driscoll Brian O'Driscoll was in Dublin yesterday as a Guinness ambassador. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Indeed there has been no shortage of Irish representation among the nominees down through the years, the likes of Gordon D’Arcy, Paul O’Connell and Jamie Heaslip earning the distinction of being named among the best in the world.

But not since 2011 — when France’s Thierry Dusautoir was honoured — has a player not from New Zealand been called on stage at the end-of-year awards ceremony, with Beauden Barrett this year bidding to become the first player to win three-in-a-row.

Among those up against the All Black out-half is Johnny Sexton, who has been nominated for the second time following his brilliance for both Ireland and Leinster throughout a dream season.

Sexton, who starts for Ireland against Argentina this evening, was consistently outstanding last term, guiding his club and country to rarefied heights during 2018 and while facing a stiff task to usurp Barrett from the stage, would be a worthy winner. 

Also in competition with All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane and Springbok pair Faf de Klerk and Malcolm Marx, Sexton’s credentials stand up to anyone.

The 33-year-old, who was previously nominated back in 2014, helped Joe Schmidt’s Ireland to a memorable Six Nations Grand Slam and first series win in Australia for 39 years, playing a key role throughout the course of the season.

He started the international season with that stunning last-gasp drop goal in Paris while also steering Leinster to a historic Champions Cup-Pro14 double — all of which means he has got the vote of O’Driscoll, who is part of the eight-person judging panel.

John Smit, George Gregan, Maggie Alphonsi, Clive Woodward, Agustín Pichot, Richie McCaw and Fabien Galthié are the other sitting members, with the winner set to be announced on 25 November after the public are also given the chance to vote for their choice.

“Will he win it? I’m one of eight judges, so he’s an eighth of the way there,” O’Driscoll smiled, before adding he hopes his fellow northern hemisphere judges agree. 

“Do I think Johnny has been one of the most consistent and best players in the world this year? I do, but I think we can get forgotten about sometimes by our southern hemisphere counterparts,” the former Ireland captain explained.

“We’ll have to wait and see whether Maggie, Clive Woodward and Fabien… I think there’s enough weight in the Six Nations, the European Cup and the Pro14, and that drop goal in France.

“Johnny doesn’t play bad games, he doesn’t. His 7/10 is a poor game. He would be a worthy winner.”

Jonathan Sexton Johnny Sexton at the Aviva for Friday's captain's run. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

After putting the feet up last weekend, Sexton returns to the Ireland XV for today’s second game of the autumnal programme, as Schmidt’s side begin their November workouts in earnest against Argentina [KO 6.30pm, RTÉ/Channel 4].

The out-half will win his 77th Ireland cap in the number 10 jersey, partnering Kieran Marmion in the half-backs in a team which shows 12 changes from last weekend’s straightforward win over Italy in Chicago.

After scoring a dazzling hat-trick at Soldier Field, Jordan Larmour is one of only three players retained by Schmidt — Jacob Stockdale and Bundee Aki are the others — for the clash against Mario Ledesma’s Pumas. 

It will be the 21-year-old’s first home start on the occasion of his eighth cap and while Rob Kearney’s absence through injury has allowed Schmidt offer Larmour another opportunity at fullback, the head coach said on Thursday he expects a battle between the two for the jersey for next week’s visit of the All Blacks.

O’Driscoll, meanwhile, is excited to see Larmour get another chance at Test level but admits Kearney, as the tried and trusted option, continues to bring stability and experience in the backfield for Schmidt.

“I’m sure it wasn’t easy viewing last weekend for Rob Kearney when a guy that’s in your position runs in a hat-trick,” O’Driscoll added.

The third try though was pretty special. There are not many players in the world that are capable of that sort of footwork. There are no question marks about what Jordan does in attack he can beat players one-on-one, it’s the rest of his game. He’s 21 it’ll come to him.

“His fielding game which is very very important in international rugby is something that we associate with Kearney, who is one of the best fielding fullbacks in the world. His kicking game likewise is superior to Jordan’s. 

So there’s aspects of the game that Kearney is better than Larmour at and vice versa. It depends on what you want, do you want real stability? Defensively I think Rob probably just has the edge too, as I think Jordan just needs to learn positionally or are you thinking all out attack and Kevin Keegan ‘we’ll score more than them’ sort of thing.

“So I think probably the safer option for now with an eye on the World Cup being 10 months away is Rob, but Jordan has all but played himself in as a bench player for me now because he can play 13, wing and fullback.

“He’s the obvious choice to be in the 23 and he can do something for you if you need to pull a rabbit out of a hat.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'Years ago everything was done through fear of losing': Earls admires healthy confidence of new breed
    'Years ago everything was done through fear of losing': Earls admires healthy confidence of new breed
    'Johnny doesn't play bad games, his 7/10 is a poor game'
    Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Ireland-Argentina match?
    FOOTBALL
    McGoldrick misses penalty as Blades and Owls play out derby draw
    McGoldrick misses penalty as Blades and Owls play out derby draw
    Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to £300,000 a week
    Henderson and Keita hand Liverpool timely fitness boosts after shaking off hamstring problems
    IRELAND
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    ARGENTINA
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    Schmidt promises a place in the stands for players looking beyond Argentina
    Big stage for Larmour to shine, O'Brien back and one unlucky lock misses out
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie