This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A difene and a couple of co-codamol': O'Driscoll opens up on painkiller use in rugby

‘It almost became like habit where it gave me a fighting chance if I wasn’t feeling 100%.’

By Niall Kelly Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 9:24 AM
45 minutes ago 5,964 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4378826

bod O'Driscoll, right, was speaking on Off The Ball on Wednesday.

BRIAN O’DRISCOLL’S USE of legal painkillers to manage injuries “almost became like habit” in the final years of his career.

Speaking on Off The Ball on Wednesday night, the former Ireland captain revealed that he regularly took medication as part of his pre-match routine to “give yourself a chance of playing your best game”.

An investigation by Rugby World magazine in 2017 shone a light on the use of legal painkillers by rugby players.

And O’Driscoll — who regularly took difene and co-codamol before games — says the drugs were readily accessible within team set-ups.

“I would have been part of teams where on the way to a game, a doctor would have walked down the bus on the way to the game and enquired as to who wanted what in advance of it,” he said.

For me, for the last couple of seasons anyway, part of my match prep would have been a difene and a couple of co-codamol.

“Just a painkiller, that if I was carrying something [an injury]… it almost became like habit where it gave me a fighting chance if I wasn’t feeling 100%, that it might have levelled it up, which was probably a lot of the time. That is the reality of it.

“I wouldn’t have been the only one doing that. It was usually the older players just to try to balance the equilibrium, almost, of feeling ok.

“I’m sure at times in my subconscious I would have taken it because it became part and parcel where maybe I could have done without it.

“If it’s perfectly legal and there’s no need for TUEs or any of that, give yourself a chance of playing your best game.”

Access to painkillers has tightened in recent years, O’Driscoll added.

“Within the Leinster and Irish set-up, at that time, they were accessible. You could get your hands on difene.

“I think you’ve got to fight your case a little bit more and prove the necessity of having them. Certainly drugs cabinets that might have been open once upon a time are inaccessible.

“That used to be for sleepers as well — diazepam to try and counteract what would happen with the caffeine because [players] couldn’t sleep.

“I’m not saying it was the culture but it happened.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Mourinho: There are things I cannot get from United players
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldnât be here without him'
    'Joe is the coach who has picked me over my career. I wouldn’t be here without him'
    Contepomi: 'Leinster are not the Barcelona of rugby - we have a lot to improve'
    'Just being on the safe side': Halfpenny out of Ulster clash due to concussion
    LEINSTER
    England not ruling out approach to re-hire Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster
    England not ruling out approach to re-hire Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster
    Kearney: 'I'm going to play after the World Cup but no further down the road as to where'
    Injuries mount for Leinster but strength in depth softens the blow ahead of Bath
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Sarri slams Chelsea's complacency in defeat at Wolves
    Spurs show new Southampton manager size of his task
    Much-changed Man United earn draw with Arsenal in error-ridden clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie