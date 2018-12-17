'It's not football' - O'Driscoll calls for 'slide tackles' to be stamped out of rugby

Andrew Conway touches down but the try wasn't awarded. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

MUNSTER SUFFERED A one-point defeat away to Castres in the Heineken European Champions Cup over the weekend.

In the 69th minute, Andrew Conway missed out on a try after he was deemed to have knocked the ball on — but that was only after Benjamin Urdapilleta slid in with his knees on the Munster wing.

Ex-Ireland and Leinster centre Brian O’Driscoll believes that the Argentine flyhalf should have been yellow carded by referee Wayne Barnes, and he has called for an end to tackling of that nature.

“It was a good counter attack from Munster and a try-scoring opportunity,” O’Driscoll said on BT Sport.

“It’s a little chip and chase from Conway. It is clear that Conway knocks the ball on, but look at that for leading with knees.

It’s something that needs to be stamped out of the game and I’m disappointed to see that referees are allowing that to go.

“Conway missed the summer tour in Australia because of knee drop what was of a similar kind. He’s not going for that with his feet. It’s not football — you can’t have a slide tackle. He’s not even trying to for it with his arms.”

Meanwhile, former Ireland international Alan Quinlan called Castres’ ill-discipline “a disgrace” and also questioned Barnes’ perfromance.

“They were very difficult circumstances,” the Munster legend said on Off The Ball AM. “You’re away in the south of France, a raucous crowd, the conditions are horrendous and you have officials who offer no form of protection whatsoever to Munster.

“I guarantee you if Nigel Owens was reffing that game, both captains would have been called out, ‘There are things going on and if it continues I’m going to take action’ and then the next fella that does it is gone.”

