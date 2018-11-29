This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 29 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

BOD: 'Big names could switch to sevens in pursuit of Olympic gold'

The 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens Series gets underway in Dubai this weekend.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 2:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,173 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4367119

IRELAND LEGEND BRIAN O’Driscoll believes the lure of an Olympic gold medal could see more players swap the 15-a-side game for sevens in future.

The men’s 2018-19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series gets under way in Dubai on Friday, with four places at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo up for grabs over the course of the campaign.

gettyimages-1066037560-594x594 Men's and women's team captains in Dubai. Source: Getty Images

Sonny Bill Williams was the highest-profile player to make the switch when sevens made its Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, although an early injury curtailed his involvement in a tournament won by Fiji.

O’Driscoll expects more players to try their hand at the format in the years to come but says success in XVs rugby offers little indication of a player’s aptitude for sevens.

“That happened in 2015, when Sonny Bill Williams was really the only player who had any success with it,” HSBC global rugby sevens ambassador O’Driscoll said.

“Unfortunately he tore his Achilles about two minutes into the tournament.

“We had other players like Quade Cooper, Liam Messam and even Bryan Habana, who found the transition too difficult.

“There’s a different level of fitness needed and I think it was a huge tip of the cap to those playing on the sevens circuit that it’s not just a case of anyone being able to move across and play with seamlessness.

“It’s a different type of game with the need for a different type of fitness and a different skill set.

“I do feel as though we will have more players who will try to make that transition. Whether they’ll be successful in doing so, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Habana, who missed out on selection for South Africa’s squad for the 2016 Games, argued that the involvement of big-name XVs players could prove more of a hindrance than a help.

“I’m not sure we’ll see more of it but I think we’ll see individual cases,” he added. ”But as we saw leading up to 2016, a lot of the sevens coaches saw it as a bit of a disruption more than anything else.

“You’ll have certain instances, but it won’t be a group of 10 or 15 Super Rugby or Premiership players trying to come up and play the game of sevens.”

Discussing the players setting out on their HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series campaign this weekend, O’Driscoll commented: “They don’t need any more motivation than playing for the series finale and to be the series winner.

“But when you have that carrot of being part of an Olympics in two years’ time and you get an opportunity to represent your country and maybe win an Olympic gold medal – something very few people have the opportunity to do – there’s no further motivation needed than that.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar: 'I wasn't 100%' against Liverpool
    Neymar: 'I wasn't 100%' against Liverpool
    Messi admits Pique assist was 'not something we planned'
    Napoli boss Ancelotti: Atalanta away will be tougher than Liverpool
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Tied down! Manchester United extend De Gea deal until 2020
    Tied down! Manchester United extend De Gea deal until 2020
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    Mourinho defends controversial reaction to Rashford miss
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie