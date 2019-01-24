This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mayo hand out league debuts to two forwards for Saturday's clash against Roscommon

Brian Reape and Conor Diskin are both named in the starting side.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 9:50 AM
1 hour ago
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

ATTACKERS BRIAN REAPE and Conor Diskin have both been handed the chance to impress by Mayo manager James Horan on Saturday night as they will make their debuts in the Allianz football league.

Reape has been named at full-forward and Diskin at corner-forward for the home tie in Division 1 against Roscommon in Elverys MacHale Park. The pair both featured in the FBD League recently and have underage experience with Reape involved in the campaign when Mayo won the All-Ireland U21 title in 2016 and Diskin was part of the U20 side that reached the All-Ireland decider last summer.

It’s a landmark game for wing-forward Jason Doherty who will be making his 100th appearance for the county since he made his league debut against Kerry in 2011.

Paddy Durcan captains the team from wing-back with Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan, Colm Boyle, Donal Vaughan and Aidan O’Shea all ensuring there is plenty experience in the outfit.

Throw-in on Saturday night is 7pm.

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly – Breaffy

2. Eoin O’Donoghue – Belmullet
3. Brendan Harrison – Aghamore
4. Keith Higgins – Ballyhaunis

5. Lee Keegan – Westport
6. Colm Boyle – Davitts
7. Paddy Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels(C)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor – Ballintubber
9. Donal Vaughan – Castlebar Mitchels

10. Fergal Boland – Aghamore
11. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy
12. Jason Doherty – Burrishoole

13. Evan Regan – Ballina Stephenites
14. Brian Reape – Bohola Moy Davitts
15. Conor Diskin – Claremorris

