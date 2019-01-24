Mayo hand out league debuts to two forwards for Saturday's clash against Roscommon

Brian Reape and Conor Diskin have both been handed league debuts for Saturday's game.

ATTACKERS BRIAN REAPE and Conor Diskin have both been handed the chance to impress by Mayo manager James Horan on Saturday night as they will make their debuts in the Allianz football league.

Reape has been named at full-forward and Diskin at corner-forward for the home tie in Division 1 against Roscommon in Elverys MacHale Park. The pair both featured in the FBD League recently and have underage experience with Reape involved in the campaign when Mayo won the All-Ireland U21 title in 2016 and Diskin was part of the U20 side that reached the All-Ireland decider last summer.

It’s a landmark game for wing-forward Jason Doherty who will be making his 100th appearance for the county since he made his league debut against Kerry in 2011.

Paddy Durcan captains the team from wing-back with Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan, Colm Boyle, Donal Vaughan and Aidan O’Shea all ensuring there is plenty experience in the outfit.

Throw-in on Saturday night is 7pm.

Mayo

1. Robert Hennelly – Breaffy

2. Eoin O’Donoghue – Belmullet

3. Brendan Harrison – Aghamore

4. Keith Higgins – Ballyhaunis

5. Lee Keegan – Westport

6. Colm Boyle – Davitts

7. Paddy Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels(C)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor – Ballintubber

9. Donal Vaughan – Castlebar Mitchels

10. Fergal Boland – Aghamore

11. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy

12. Jason Doherty – Burrishoole

13. Evan Regan – Ballina Stephenites

14. Brian Reape – Bohola Moy Davitts

15. Conor Diskin – Claremorris

