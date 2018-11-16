This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We’re able to find the right balance between me being their team-mate and their teacher'

Mourneabbey skipper Bríd O’Sullivan is leading six students into their All-Ireland semi-final battle.

By Jackie Cahill Friday 16 Nov 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,432 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4341259

BRÍD O’SULLIVAN MAY decide to ease off on the homework next week if Mourneabbey make it through to another All-Ireland ladies senior club football final.

Brid O'Sullivan Mourneabbey captain Bríd O'Sullivan. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

That’s because captain O’Sullivan teaches six of her club-mates at St Mary’s Secondary School in Mallow.

Aisling Cronin, Kate O’Brien, Ciara O’Callaghan, Ciara Lawlee, Eva Langford and Anna Ryan are all members of the Mourneabbey squad preparing for Sunday’s trip to Clonberne Sports Field (2pm), where the Cork and Munster champions will tackle Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the All-Ireland semi-final.

O’Sullivan revealed last year that the various age groups in the Mourneabbey are ranked as ‘Nazareth’, ‘half-way’ and the ‘creche.

Nazareth refers to a local nursing home in Mallow while O’Sullivan reckons that her students have firmly taken over the creche mantle.

The 25-year-old smiles: “They’re great girls, brilliant footballers and they’re a pleasure to deal with at training.

“We’re able to find the right balance between me being their team-mate and their teacher at school!”

When Mourneabbey defeated West Cork after a replay to land a fifth successive county title recently, O’Callaghan, Ryan and Cronin all made appearances off the bench.

Indeed, Ryan started the drawn game against West Cork, and the emergence of talented young players supplements what’s already a formidable squad.

On Sunday, Mourneabbey face Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the club championship for the first time since 2015.

In the semi-final three years ago, Mourneabbey made home advantage count but only just, as they dug out a one-point win, 2-11 to 2-10.

Brid O'Sullivan Lining out for Cork earlier this year. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

And while the perception might be that there’s an elusive All-Ireland title there for the taking after Kilkerrin-Clonberne knocked out last year’s winners Carnacon, O’Sullivan is under no illusions about the scale of the weekend’s task.

The versatile O’Sullivan, who can operate in attack or midfield, recalls: “The last time we played them, it was a point in the difference in Mourneabbey.

“It’s the reverse this time – we’re heading up to them.

“They’re very similar to us, they have a very young team and lots of pace all over the pitch.I think that we would be very well matched – and it’s a really big challenge for us.”

Semi-Finalists Mourneabbey, Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Donaghmoyne and Foxrock-Cabinteely are no strangers to this stage of the competition in recent years but of that quartet, only Monaghan stars Donaghmoyne have gone all the way.

O’Sullivan says: “Of the four teams left, we’re all familiar with each other.

“We would have played each other over the last few years and all of the teams have been knocking on the door.

“It is interesting that way and when it comes to this stage of the year, anything can happen.

“It’s just down to what team is able to cope with what the day throws up.

“Even in the Cork championship, we drew with West Cork the first day in the county final. We’ve had a few challenges that we’ve had to look back on and look at what happened and what we can do to improve.

“Our experience of this year, in particular, and the experience we’ve had in the last few years might help us this weekend.”

Brid O’Sullivan takes a seat for the team photo Leading Mourneabbey out on All-Ireland final day in 2017. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Mourneabbey built on that county final win by adding a fifth successive provincial A title – but the All-Ireland crown is the one they want.

They’ve lost finals in 2014, 2015 and 2017, and O’Sullivan reflects: “You’d look back on all of the finals and say we didn’t play to our potential – but last year (against Carnacon) in particular.

“When you don’t play to your potential, it does give you a reason to come back, you feel you haven’t done yourself justice.

“Hopefully we might be able to do something to right the wrongs of the last couple of years.

“The thing is with Mourneabbey, we’re so close as a group of friends as well. Even when we’re not playing football, we stick together and because we are great friends outside of it, everyone on the team has the same mission.

“Because of that, nobody want to let anyone down. I think that’s what maybe brings everybody back year on year.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jackie Cahill
jackie@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    Scars of 2016 remain for Schmidt as he prepares for 'spiky and physical' All Blacks clash
    'I know he can’t wait to get out there and have a shot at these guys'
    O'Gara-influenced Goodhue at the head of New Zealand's queue for centre slot
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    First Ireland start for Blackburn defender as O'Neill names side to face the North
    First Ireland start for Blackburn defender as O'Neill names side to face the North
    'Sometimes you have to go down the minor road to get back on the main road'
    Michael O'Neill insists 'Jimmy Dunne is no different to Northern Ireland than Declan Rice is to the Republic'
    IRELAND
    Hansen's All Blacks intent on doing 'a wee bit of suffocating ourselves'
    Hansen's All Blacks intent on doing 'a wee bit of suffocating ourselves'
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    'There’s nothing extraordinary here, just a humble farmer from Wexford'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved Â£5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Outgoing Premier League chief's approved £5 million 'golden handshake' condemned
    Gerrard: Klopp will deliver title for Liverpool and I don't want his job... yet
    Video Assistant Referees to be used in Premier League from next season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie