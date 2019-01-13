Cork legend Brid Stack calls time on inter-county career after 11 All-Irelands and 7 All-Stars

Brid Stack celebrates at the final whistle of the 2011 All-Ireland Ladies Senior football final with Cork team-mate Juliet Murphy.

BRID STACK, WINNER of 11 All-Irelands with her native Cork, has brought her inter-county career to an end at the age of 32.

The 2016 Ladies Footballer of the Year confirmed her decision in an interview with The Irish Examiner which will be available in tomorrow’s paper.

Stack is one of only four players to have tallied 11 senior All-Ireland medals, and played every minute of every final in which she and Cork were successful.

“You’d love to do it all over again,” she told the Examiner. “It went by in a fecking flash. But life moves on. There is still a great team and they’re well capable of recapturing an All-Ireland. The future is good. Ladies football is a great spectacle now.

I’m moving on with the best memories, stories and friendships that will last me a lifetime.

Stack is pursued by Claire Molloy, who went on to captain Ireland in rugby, during the 2005 Ladies Football League final. Source: INPHO

One of the greatest full-backs to ever play the game, seven-time All-Star Stack was first drafted into the Cork panel alongside fellow legend Briege Corkery 16 years ago.

The St Val’s star was named Player of the Match in Cork’s 2007 All-Ireland final win over Mayo, and nine years later joined Corkery, Rena Buckley and Deirdre O’Reilly in draping an 11th medal around her neck.

That same year, in 2016, Stack was nominated for RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year.

She will continue to play club football this year.

