Thursday 22 November, 2018
Is she back? 18-time All-Ireland winner to captain Munster footballers for inter-pros

Will Briege Corkery return to the Cork football panel for 2019 so?

By Emma Duffy Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 2:46 PM
Briege Corkery in action in 2016.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Briege Corkery in action in 2016.
Briege Corkery in action in 2016.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK GREAT BRIEGE Corkery is set for a dramatic return to elite-level football next weekend, named as Munster’s captain for the annual inter-provincial tournament.

The 18-time All-Ireland winning dual star won her 11th senior football Celtic Cross in September 2016 but hasn’t lined out for Ephie Fitzgerald’s Rebels since.

She did make a return to the inter-county camogie scene this year though, taking to the field in Cork’s semi-final win over Tipperary in August before being held in reserve in the All-Ireland final.

As Paudie Murray’s charges beat Kilkenny in Croke Park, Corkery collected her 18th All-Ireland medal — joining her good friend Rena Buckley at the top of the roll of honour.

31-year-old Corkery, a 10-time TG4 ladies football All-Star, had previously stepped away in 2016, saying that she was no longer enjoying inter-county duties.

She never announced her retirement and continued to play away with her clubs, Cloughduv (camogie) and St Vals’ (football). At the end of March 2018, she and her husband welcomed their first child, Tadhg, into the world.

Briege Corkery and her son Tadhg Scannell With her son Tadhg after September's All-Ireland camogie final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And having made her inter-county camogie return, a football one looks imminent with her captaincy for the inter-pros this weekend adding fuel to speculation.

WIT Sports Campus plays host to the meeting of the provinces on Saturday and all four squads were released today, showing a host of talent.

Tyrone’s 2018 All-Ireland intermediate title-winning captain Neamh Woods skippers Ulster — who are aiming for a seventh successive crown — while Leinster will be captained by back-to-back All-Ireland senior champion and 2018 Player of the Year nominee Lyndsey Davey.

Galway sharpshooter Tracey Leonard will lead Connacht out in action, which gets underway at 11am.

You can see the four provincial squads in full here.

