Tuesday 11 December, 2018
18-time All-Ireland winner Corkery commits to Cork camogie for 2019

The Cloughduv player returned to the Cork panel before the All-Ireland semi-final this year but will be involved from the beginning of the new season.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 6:36 PM
1 hour ago 2,067 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4389029
Briege Corkery (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Briege Corkery (file pic).
Briege Corkery (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

EIGHTEEN-TIME ALL-IRELAND winner Briege Corkery has committed to the Cork camogie team for the 2019 season.

Corkery returned to the squad ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary in August after an almost two-year absence which included giving birth to her son Tadhg at the end of March.

She was introduced from the bench in the 58th minute of that tie but didn’t feature in the All-Ireland final as Cork retained their title in Croke Park.

The Cloughduv player had previously taken a break from inter-county camogie for the 2017 season, but has confirmed to The42 that she will be playing with Cork when they begin training for 2019.

I’m going to go back to camogie,” she said. “I suppose I was disappointed I didn’t get a game [in the All-Ireland final] and understandably, I know why I didn’t.

“I’d have preferred to have gone on a losing note and played [rather] than not play at all. It’s just I’d like to try and get back on the team and see.

“If I’m not good enough to get back on, I’m not good enough, that’d be ok too but at least I can say I gave it another year and I tried.”

Cork’s thrilling victory over Kilkenny saw Corkery collect her 18th All-Ireland medal across camogie and football.

She now shares that record with Cork legend Rena Buckley who announced her inter-county retirement from both codes earlier this year.

Corkery stepped away from inter-county football and camogie after lining out in the respective All-Ireland finals in 2016.

She helped the footballers to win a sixth successive senior crown while the camogie side lost out to Kilkenny in the other decider that year.

Corkery plays her club camogie with Cloughduv and also plays club football for St Vals’.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

