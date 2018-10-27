Brighton defender becomes the oldest player to assist a Premier League goal since Jussi Jaaskelainen

BRIGHTON BEAT WOLVES 1-0 in the Premier League today, as Glenn Murray scored his 100th goal for the club.

Defender Bruno played a key part in the victory, becoming the oldest player to assist a Premier League goal since Jussi Jaaskelainen in 2014.

More to follow

38y 26d - At the age of 38 years and 26 days, Brighton defender Bruno is the oldest player to assist a Premier League goal since Jussi Jaaskelainen (38y 257d) on New Year's Day 2014 for West Ham against Fulham. Veteran. pic.twitter.com/N65iDsexlE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2018

