Ireland international Duffy key as Brighton secure come-from-behind win

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL SHANE Duffy starred at both ends as Brighton secured an important 2-1 win away to Huddersfield in the Premier League today.

Mathias Jørgensen gave the hosts the lead in the opening minute, but their task was made more difficult after Steve Mounie was dismissed just after the half-hour mark.

However, Duffy equalised on the brink of half-time, before Florin Andone grabbed the winner on 69 minutes.

English Premier League results on Saturday:

Crystal Palace 2 (McArthur 16, Townsend 77) Burnley 0

Huddersfield 1 (Jorgensen 1) Brighton 2 (Duffy 45+4, Andone 69)

Leicester 2 (Vardy 12-pen, Maddison 23) Watford 0

Manchester City 3 (B Silva 16, Sterling 57, Gundogan 79) Bournemouth 1 (Wilson 44)

Newcastle 0 West Ham 3 (Hernandez 11, 63, Anderson 90+3)

More to follow

