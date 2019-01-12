This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Salah on target as Liverpool see off Brighton to stay top of the Premier League

Liverpool bounced back from consecutive defeats with a hard-fought win against Brighton.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 4:52 PM
32 minutes ago 2,448 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4437070
Mohamed Salah in action on Saturday.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Mohamed Salah in action on Saturday.
Mohamed Salah in action on Saturday.
Image: Gareth Fuller

MOHAMED SALAH WON and converted a decisive 50th-minute penalty as Liverpool returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Title rivals Manchester City trimmed the gap at the summit to four points when they beat the Reds’ 2-1 last week and a much-changed XI were then knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves.

But Jurgen Klopp’s men restored a seven-point advantage thanks to the excellent Salah, having bided their time in the face of an often-impeccable defensive display from Brighton.

City host Wolves on Monday, by which time Tottenham will have had the chance to conquer Manchester United and close to within six of Liverpool.

Fabinho was deployed as an emergency centre-back for the visitors and his raking pass allowed Andrew Robertson to deliver a teasing cross from the left, with Roberto Firmino unable to slide home.

mohamedsalah-cropped_1qoitz8yxydfd1p4ohwe4eq8r2 Salah scored from the spot against Brighton.

Room for Liverpool’s attacking players to operate between a compact Brighton defence and midfield was sparing, but Sadio Mane engineered some in the 27th minute for Trent Alexander-Arnold to whip into the box and Xherdan Shaqiri to glance just wide.

Jordan Henderson found space for Liverpool’s next headed attempt as Lewis Dunk made the block.

Salah escaped the shackles to force a save from David Button early in the second half and a jinking dribble from the Egypt star moments later drew a clumsy foul from Pascal Gross. Button guessed correctly but was beaten for power.

Fabinho’s first significant piece of defensive work came before the hour when he blocked from Gross, while Alisson took no chances in pushing Jurgen Locadia’s speculative attempt around the post.

Georginio Wijnaldum lashed just wide 10 minutes from time and Salah uncharacteristically missed from close range when set up by substitute James Milner, but his earlier intervention proved to be enough.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Emery 'picked players who deserved to play' as Ozil absence questioned
    Emery 'picked players who deserved to play' as Ozil absence questioned
    Higgins and Boyle handed first starts of season for Mayo as 4 Corofin players in Galway side
    Leeds apologise to Derby over spy revelation after Bielsa admission
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer tips Rashford to join Kane in a group of 'top, top' strikers
    Solskjaer tips Rashford to join Kane in a group of 'top, top' strikers
    Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie with Manchester United fixed for Friday night on BBC
    'No plan C' - Molde still planning for Solskjaer return despite United success
    LEINSTER
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    As it happened: Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup
    LEO CULLEN
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie