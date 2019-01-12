7 mins ago

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Brighton and Liverpool down by the seaside at the Amex.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats. The Reds suffered their first league defeat of the season against Man City a fortnight ago before falling to Wolves away in the FA Cup too.

Priorities have been fixed back on the Premier League, however, with Liverpool players and fans alike fully aware that this could potentially be the year that the famous trophy comes to Anfield for the very first time.

Kick-off is coming up at 3.00pm.