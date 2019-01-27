Brilliant Ciara Mageean sets new Irish Indoor Mile record

CIARA MAGEEAN SET a new Irish Indoor Mile record of 4:28.31 in Boston on Saturday night.

Competing at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the 26-year-old Down native improved on her previous time of 4:28.40, set three years ago.

It also left her comfortably inside the 1500m qualification time (4.36 Mile) needed for the European Indoor Championships, which get underway in Glasgow in the first weekend of March.

Mageean’s achievement adds to what has already been a good weekend for Irish athletics, after Phil Healy prevailed in the 400m event at the Vienna International Indoor Meet earlier on Saturday.

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: