Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 27 January, 2019
Brilliant Ciara Mageean sets new Irish Indoor Mile record

Earlier on Saturday, Phil Healy had prevailed in the 400m event at the Vienna International Indoor Meet.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 27 Jan 2019, 3:07 PM
Ciara Mageean (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ciara Mageean (file pic).
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CIARA MAGEEAN SET a new Irish Indoor Mile record of 4:28.31 in Boston on Saturday night.

Competing at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the 26-year-old Down native improved on her previous time of 4:28.40, set three years ago.

It also left her comfortably inside the 1500m qualification time (4.36 Mile) needed for the European Indoor Championships, which get underway in Glasgow in the first weekend of March.

Mageean’s achievement adds to what has already been a good weekend for Irish athletics, after Phil Healy prevailed in the 400m event at the Vienna International Indoor Meet earlier on Saturday.

