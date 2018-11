Scotland's James Forrest (centre) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game.

SCOTLAND BEAT ISRAEL 3-2 in the Nations League at Hampden Park tonight to earn promotion to the competition’s second tier.

Celtic’s James Forrest was the key man, as he hit a hat-trick to inspire his side to victory and earn them a Euro 2020 play-off place.

