Native River beaten as Bristol De Mai lands Betfair Chase at Haydock

IT WASN’T THE head-to-head the punters had hoped for between arch rivals Might Bite and Native River, as Bristol De Mai upset the odds to land the Betfair Chase at Haydock this afternoon.

Last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup top two were usurped by the 13-2 shot, who cleared the final jumps with ease to see off the challenge of Native River and claim victory for the second year in a row.

This is the latest victory for the Nigel Twitston-Davies trained horse at the Merseyside track. Daryl Jacob rode him for his fourth win at Haydock, claiming victory in each of his four runs at the track.

The seven-year-old saw off the challenge of third place Thistlecrack. Bristol De Mai led the way heading into the final two jumps of the race and held on to win by four lengths.