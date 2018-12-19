Lebron's Lakers suffer defeat as Nets extend winning streak to six games

LeBron James in action against the Brooklyn Nets.

THE NETS HAVE been playing superbly and they extended their hot streak in Brooklyn with a big 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooklyn have now won six straight games, and they have beaten the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors during the successful stretch. Not even LeBron James’ best efforts were enough to stop the Nets from taking home the victory on Tuesday.

D’Angelo Russell led the Nets to the win. The fourth-year guard poured in a team-leading 22 points and 13 assists for the Nets. Joe Harris was right behind Russell with 19 points, nine of which came from three-point range.

James recorded 36 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Kyle Kuzma added a 22-point double-double while Lonzo Ball registered a 23-point performance.

Los Angeles have now lost three of their last four games. Meanwhile, Brooklyn are on a roll.

Larry Nance Jr. had 15 points and 16 rebounds in the Cavaliers’ 92-91 victory over the Pacers, which ended Indiana’s seven-game winning streak.

Bradley Beal scored 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting and grabbed 10 boards in the Wizards’ 118-110 loss to the Hawks.

Nikola Jokic had a monster night, recording 32 points and 16 rebounds in a 126-118 win for the Nuggets over the Mavericks in Denver.

Josh Hart scored six points on two-of-10 shooting in the Lakers’ loss to the Nets.

David Nwaba was held scoreless on 0-of-five shooting in the Cavaliers’ win over the Pacers.

Mason Plumlee showcased his ball handling skills by going coast to coast for a lefty finish just before the half-time buzzer.

Jarrett Allen’s relentless rim protection led to a denial of a James slam dunk attempt.

Tuesday’s NBA results:

Cleveland Cavaliers 92-91 Indiana Pacers

Atlanta Hawks 118-110 Washington Wizards

Brooklyn Nets 115-110 Los Angeles Lakers

Denver Nuggets 126-118 Dallas Mavericks

