This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lebron's Lakers suffer defeat as Nets extend winning streak to six games

Meanwhile, Larry Nance Jr. had 15 points and 16 rebounds in the Cavaliers’ victory over the Pacers.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 8:42 AM
1 hour ago 563 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4404194
LeBron James in action against the Brooklyn Nets.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
LeBron James in action against the Brooklyn Nets.
LeBron James in action against the Brooklyn Nets.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE NETS HAVE been playing superbly and they extended their hot streak in Brooklyn with a big 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooklyn have now won six straight games, and they have beaten the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors during the successful stretch. Not even LeBron James’ best efforts were enough to stop the Nets from taking home the victory on Tuesday.

D’Angelo Russell led the Nets to the win. The fourth-year guard poured in a team-leading 22 points and 13 assists for the Nets. Joe Harris was right behind Russell with 19 points, nine of which came from three-point range.

James recorded 36 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Kyle Kuzma added a 22-point double-double while Lonzo Ball registered a 23-point performance.

Los Angeles have now lost three of their last four games. Meanwhile, Brooklyn are on a roll.

Larry Nance Jr. had 15 points and 16 rebounds in the Cavaliers’ 92-91 victory over the Pacers, which ended Indiana’s seven-game winning streak.

Bradley Beal scored 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting and grabbed 10 boards in the Wizards’ 118-110 loss to the Hawks.

Nikola Jokic had a monster night, recording 32 points and 16 rebounds in a 126-118 win for the Nuggets over the Mavericks in Denver.

Josh Hart scored six points on two-of-10 shooting in the Lakers’ loss to the Nets.

David Nwaba was held scoreless on 0-of-five shooting in the Cavaliers’ win over the Pacers.

Mason Plumlee showcased his ball handling skills by going coast to coast for a lefty finish just before the half-time buzzer.

Jarrett Allen’s relentless rim protection led to a denial of a James slam dunk attempt.

Tuesday’s NBA results:

Cleveland Cavaliers 92-91 Indiana Pacers
Atlanta Hawks 118-110 Washington Wizards
Brooklyn Nets 115-110 Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets 126-118 Dallas Mavericks

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' â Klopp
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    Pogba was 'dancing on the grave' of Mourinho - Neville
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Third season syndrome strikes again: Where next for Jose Mourinho?
    Third season syndrome strikes again: Where next for Jose Mourinho?
    'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    Solskjaer looking likely to take United reins until the end of the season - reports
    LIVERPOOL
    Liverpool's Klopp insists Man City are Premier League favourites
    Liverpool's Klopp insists Man City are Premier League favourites
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    LEINSTER
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    Connacht bolster backline options with loan signing of Leinster's Daly
    O'Loughlin's patience rewarded as he seizes his big chance in front of Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie