Brunell book place in National Cup final with nine-point victory over Fr. Mathews

Brunell ran out nine-point winners this evening to book their place in the final.

SINGLETON SV BRUNELL: 61

FR. MATHEWS: 52

SINGLETON SV BRUNELL have booked their place in the final of the Women’s National Cup after a nine-point victory over Fr. Mathews at Neptune Stadium this evening.

There was to be no fairytale night for Gráinne Dwyer as she went in search of an eighth consecutive National Cup final, as her side fell short in Cork.

In a hard-fought encounter between the two sides, Brunell had Danielle O’Leary to thank as she helped her side pull away in the final quarter of the game.

Only a single basket separated the two sides at the break (SSVB 32-30 FM) – but into the closing stages Brunell had the quality to see out the game.

