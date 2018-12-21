This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Training ground form fuelling confidence for Bryan Byrne ahead of inter-pros

The hooker is primed and ready to face Connacht after spinning his wheels in training.

By Sean Farrell Friday 21 Dec 2018, 6:00 AM
2 hours ago 1,757 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4404501

WHILE THE MOST recognisable members of Leinster’s squad rolled from November Tests to Heineken Champions Cup clashes and then quickly returned focus to Ireland during a two-day camp, Bryan Byrne has been working consistently towards Saturday’s meeting with Connacht for the past three weeks.

The hooker has yet to start a game in this campaign, but he is just two runs in the number 2 shirt away from matching his haul from the entirety of last season. And, behind closed doors of Leinster training sessions, the coaches have seen him build on a consistent start to the season to a hot streak of form.

“He’s a little unlucky with game-time.I think,” says scrum coach John Fogarty.

John Fogarty Leinster scrum coach John Fogarty. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“He’s been showing up, ye haven’t seen him (in a match) in the last two weeks, but in training sessions, he’s been really good. Really, really sharp. I would say he’s in a vein of form.”

Fogarty accepts it’s an odd thing to say given there is no match as evidence and modern rugby training sessions feature less and less contact. But with no Leinster A or club fixture for Byrne to join in on, Fogarty says that Leinster moved to “adjust our training sessions to make sure these guys get proper opportunities to express themselves as rugby players in the last two weeks.

“He’s someone that stood out, so he’s going to get opportunities over the next two weeks. He’s more than ready to play now and we’ll be excited to see him play.”

Last season’s narrow home win over Connacht marked Byrne’s second appearance of the 2017/18 season. Another winter older and better, he is excited to reach out and grab the opportunity, to show the form under the RDS lights and in front of fans and TV cameras.

“When you get a run of games confidence gets higher,” says the hooker, who has scored on his last three appearances against the Kings, Ospreys and the Dragons.

“I had a huge target on them games trying to put my hand up for selection for the last couple of weeks and for these three inter-pros. So I think constantly trying to improve, setting goals at the start of the year, realising those goals throughout the year and see where I’m at then.

Bryan Byrne and Scott Penny Byrne and Scott Penny in training at Donnybrook this week. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“Everyone wants to be starting. That’s the main goal but to be involved with Leinster, to  be playing in the games I know I can have an impact off the bench so I would prefer starting but for the weeks you are on the bench you give the best for the team and try bring that impact.”

When he is used as a replacement, Byrne feels he has learned to enter the field ready and fully aware of his role. As a front row, there is rarely a soft introduction to adapt to the pace of the game as there will be a need for a scrum or a line-out throw as the first act.

“I have a good process with my throw so I stick to that. I don’t worry about the external stuff.

“To come on make sure I do my bit and the rest will look after itself. You trust the caller to make the right call and then you are into the game straight away. So actually it is a great way to come on.”

That method will work just as well from the start.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview another big weekend of rugby action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Man United risk writing off two seasons with Solskjaer caretaker appointment - Fletcher
    Mourinho had to 'take the consequences' — Klopp
    Solskjaer set to replace Mourinho after Man United gaffe
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Frustrated Tottenham block questions to Pochettino about Man Utd job
    Frustrated Tottenham block questions to Pochettino about Man Utd job
    'A dual role' - Phelan assures A-League side he's committed through Old Trafford stint
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and 4 other Ferguson pupils who became teachers
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'James is getting better': 11 months on McCarthy nears Everton return after double leg-break
    'We have asked a lot of him' - Burnley extend Hendrick's stay
    Blind Liverpool fan who went viral pays visit to Klopp, Salah and the Reds squad
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'Sterling can be one of the best' - Sane hails improving team-mate
    'Sterling can be one of the best' - Sane hails improving team-mate
    For the second year in a row, Man City beat Leicester on penalties in EFL Cup quarter-final
    Watch: Kevin De Bruyne marks comeback with stunning strike

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie