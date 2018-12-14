UFC strikes deal with BT Sport for Ireland and UK after pulling plug on Eleven Sports agreement

THE UFC WILL remain on BT Sport next year after doing a U-turn on their broadcasting deal with Eleven Sports.

A new streaming service owned by Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, Eleven Sports was due to begin coverage of MMA’s premiere promotion in Ireland and the UK from January after an announcement back in September.

However, the UFC has triggered an exit clause meaning it will instead be once again available on BT Sport — who have been showing it for the past five years.

According to reports in a number of outlets including The Guardian, Eleven Sports could be facing closure in this part of the world due to a lack of subscribers.

Having launched just four months ago, the “Netflix of Sports” purchased the rights for Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A and the US PGA Championship, but they are now looking to renegotiate current deals at a much cheaper rate.

“BT Sport have proven to be an engaged, committed and passionate partner,” said UFC executive David Shaw. “We have worked closely together to grow the sport, brand and athletes in the UK and Ireland over the past five years.

Our fans have made it clear how much they enjoy BT’s coverage of UFC and we are delighted to continue our partnership with them.”

Andy Haworth, managing director of strategy and content, at BT’s consumer division added: “BT Sport and UFC have been partners since our launch in 2013, and we’re delighted this will now continue.

“We’ve worked hard to offer fans high quality, fresh and innovative UFC coverage across all of our channels, and in particular on social media, which fans are responding really well to. This is great news for our viewers who can continue to enjoy UFC with BT Sport.”

