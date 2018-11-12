This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion

The Connacht star will have a big role to play against the nation of his birth on Saturday.

By Sean Farrell Monday 12 Nov 2018, 3:33 PM
22 minutes ago 1,131 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4335079

RYAN CROTTY DIDN’T look fully convinced that he would get a chance to match up opposite Bundee Aki in midfield this Saturday, but the prospect of a reunion is an exciting one.

Ryan Crotty Ryan Crotty speaking to the media in Dublin. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The versatile Crusader had reason to doubt that the Connacht man would feature, with a combination of an ankle knock and the assumption that Robbie Henshaw was taken out of the firing line just in time to be ready for the visit of the All Blacks.

However, shortly before Crotty began speaking, the IRFU issued confirmation that the Athlone powerhouse would miss the remaining November Tests.

Losing the 25-year-old to a hamstring issue means Ireland will be without “an outstanding ball-runner,” as Crotty called Henshaw. But there will be plenty to occupy the All Blacks if Garry Ringrose and Aki can come through the week unscathed to start in tandem, as they did for the Grand Slam decider in Twickenham.

Bundee Aki celebrates Aki celebrates the Chiefs' Super Rugby win in 2013. Source: Photosport/Mark Taylor/INPHO

Crotty, of course, has known of the Connacht stalwart’s inimitable strengths for much longer than that having come face-to-face with Aki in Canterbury and Counties Manukai colours as well as Super Rugby battles between the Chiefs and Crusaders – including the 2013 Super Rugby semi-final, which was shaded by the north islanders.

“It’s awesome to see him going so well over here,” Crotty said today in the All Blacks’ Blanchardstown base.

“He was a great player back then and he’s come on leaps and bounds since he came over here. It’s cool to see him getting his opportunity.

He adds: “It’s a great challenge. Whoever gets to play against them, we’ll be blinking excited for.

Ryan Crotty Crotty on the run for Crusaders. Source: Photosport/Anton de Villiers/INPHO

“They’ve got class players right throughout their back-line. They’re playing great at the moment, whoever pulls on 12 and 13 we’ll have to prepare pretty diligently.”

Both the utility back and hooker Dane Coles wore a mischievous grin when asked if they had gotten used to seeing compatriots pop up as rivals in far flung international matches.

Such is the depth of talent in New Zealand rugby, the All Blacks cannot offer top tier competitions for all the excellent players they produce. So, naturally, players travel to Europe, Asia or America to seek out the best career path available.

Just two days on from encountering his ex-Hurricanes team-mate Brad Shields wearing the red rose in Twickenham, Coles decides he is the one who should field the question.

“Mate, it was pretty weird last week playing against Shieldsy. I went to check the ground before kick-off, I was pretty relaxed, and there he was with headphones on and not (giving away) too much.

Brad Shields Brad Shields before coming face-to-face with his ex-Hurricanes team-mates. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“It is weird, especially when you’re so close. I played so much rugby with Shieldsy and when you have a personal relationship it’s quite difficult. But once you’re on the field… I tried to counter a ruck and he was like: ‘come on then!’”

In fact, friendships were put aside even before the first whistle.

“I gave him a ring during the week and he wasn’t answering my calls. So I text him and he was like: ‘I’m not allowed talk to All Blacks this week!’ He had media and stuff like that, but we had a little chat on the phone, wished each other good luck and then we were into it.

“You put those relationships aside when you’re on the field and you go at it. Then after the game you can have a beer. We swapped jerseys, which was a pretty special moment for ourselves. It was cool.”

Not as cool as the icy stares directed Shields’ way during New Zealand’s Kapa o Pango haka.

I couldn’t take my eyes off him, mate. I found him and I was just looking straight at him. We locked eyes for the whole haka. He wasn’t giving me much and I was going pretty hard at him, so it was a good little moment.”

Aki should expect to meet a steely gaze just ahead of 7pm on Saturday night too.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Sexton backs 'smart' call to plan for All Blacks showdown without Murray
    Sexton backs 'smart' call to plan for All Blacks showdown without Murray
    Henshaw and Murray ruled out of Ireland's clash with the All Blacks
    'I don't know if the lineout was too bad': Henderson focuses on the positives
    FOOTBALL
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    Interim manager leads rejuvenated Real Madrid to fourth successive win
    The game that all of Argentina has been talking about ends in a draw
    IRELAND
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    Impressive first start for Addison after being catapulted in for Henshaw
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    'I would like to be the manager' - Vidic puts himself forward for future United gig
    Forget the title, derby defeat leaves Man Utd fighting for top four
    Man City already one of the best Premier League teams ever, but are their achievements tainted?
    MANCHESTER CITY
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    'City aren't Man Utd's biggest problem' - Top-four gap now the fear for Neville
    Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat United
    Mourinho blames Man United's mistakes on mental pressure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie