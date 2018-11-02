Burnett and Donaire safely under the bantamweight limit for tomorrow's world title clash

WBA WORLD BANTAMWEIGHT champion Ryan Burnett and challenger Nonito Donaire, a four-weight world champion in his own right, have both made weight for tomorrow night’s World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) quarter-final at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena.

Ireland’s Burnett, 19-0 with nine knockouts, was the heavier of the pair by just under one-tenth of a pound, coming in at 117.5 lbs.

Donaire (38-5, 24KOs), who is moving down two divisions from featherweight and hasn’t fought at bantam in seven years, allayed fears that he’d struggle to squeeze back within the 118-pound limit, tipping the scales at 117.43.

The winner of tomorrow night’s encounter will face South Africa’s WBO world champion Zolani Tete in the semi-final of the prestigious competition, the overall winner of which will raise the Ali Trophy.

Burnett-Donaire will be streamed live on the World Boxing Super Series website tomorrow.

