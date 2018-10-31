This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four-weight champ Donaire inspired to share ring with 'great man' in Ireland's Burnett this Saturday

Ryan Burnett and Nonito Donaire meet in the final World Boxing Super Series quarter-final this Saturday.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 5:55 PM
30 minutes ago 367 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4315570
Ryan Burnett and Nonito Donaire face off in Glasgow
Image: Matchroom Boxing
Ryan Burnett and Nonito Donaire face off in Glasgow
Ryan Burnett and Nonito Donaire face off in Glasgow
Image: Matchroom Boxing

FOUR-WEIGHT WORLD champion and bona fide Hall-of-Famer Nonito Donaire [38-5, 24KOs] claims Saturday’s challenge in the shape of Ireland’s WBA World bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett [19-0, 9KOs] has sparked a newfound “desire and inspiration” in him even at the age of 35.

Both fighters came face to face once more at today’s press conference ahead of their World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) quarter-final at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena, in a bill which also features a WBSS light-welterweight last-eight clash between Scotland’s Josh Taylor and American Ryan Martin.

After bantamweight top seed Burnett selected the decorated Donaire as his opponent in the quarters back in July, the fighters and their significant others went for dinner together to shoot the breeze.

That respect was again evident at this evening’s presser, with neither man making any brash predictions as to what might transpire when they seek to split each other’s eyebrows, and not a restaurant bill, come Saturday night.

Boxing - Principality Stadium Burnett's WBA world title and a place in the World Boxing Super series semis are at stake this Saturday in Glasgow Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“The only thing I haven’t done in boxing is become undisputed champion,” Donaire began. “I’ve done multiple[-weight] champion, unified champion, knockout of the year, fighter of the year — you name it, I’ve done it all.

“The one thing I haven’t done is undisputed, and that’s what’s given me this fire.

“This is an amazing opportunity and I’m going to give it all I got. I’ve never been shy when it comes to fighting, I’m never shy when it comes to anything.

“I’m just grateful to be in the ring with a great man, so let’s make it happen.”

Burnett will be Donaire’s second successive foe to hail from Belfast: ‘The Filipino Flash’ endeared himself to fight fans up north both before and after his points defeat to local legend Carl Frampton back in April — that fight taking place up at featherweight.

Carl Frampton v Nonito Donaire - SSE Arena Carl Frampton (R) outpointed Donaire 117-111 x3 in Belfast back in April Source: PA Archive/PA Images

The big-punching Pinoy, who rattled ‘The Jackal’ late on and has dropped two divisions to partake in the WBSS bantamweight tournament, admitted he noticed one particular similarity not only between Frampton and Burnett, but between the Belfast duo and himself.

“Belfast guys are tough guys — that’s for sure,” said Donaire.

There are definitely similarities: they’ve got big balls. They’re there to fight. And that’s something that I like.

“As you know, from the history of me in this game, I’ve always come to fight the best out there. I’ve always reached out to fight the best out there.”

“We don’t make any prediction in anything,” Donaire said when asked how he foresees Saturday night’s fight unfolding. “But one thing that we’re here for is…there’s a mission. The mission is victory.

“This is a moment for me to rise. When one is driven to a point, there’s only one way for me to go, and that’s going up — that’s rising beyond what I’m capable of.”

Burnett, for his part, indicated that he’d noticed a couple of chinks in Donaire’s armour versus Frampton but nothing especially pertinent to his own fight with the Filipino former champion.

“Yeah, of course,” said the 26-year-old, still sporting a shiner beneath his right eye from sparring. “I think everyone has things that they think they can exploit but, I mean, there’s not much with Nonito: he is an incredible fighter.

This is what every fighter dreams of — sitting right here, doing exactly this. We all dream of these moments — of fighting the best and becoming the best in the world.

“The World Boxing Super Series, they’re making that come true. Not just for the boxers, but for the fans — this is what the world needs.”

Saturday’s victor will face South Africa’s WBO World bantamweight champion Zolani Tete — a long-mooted prospective opponent for Burnett — in a WBSS semi next year.

Donaire and Burnett were each asked to preemptively suggest how they would deal with the Frank Warren-promoted knockout artist, who in Belfast last November delivered upon Siboniso Gonya the fastest world-title knockout ever recorded, flattening his compatriot inside 11 seconds with the very first punch of the fight.

Donaire went first, asserting that, “Tete is an incredible fighter”, and “we’ll have to come up with a different gameplan.”

Burnett’s response?

“I’ll tell you on Saturday.”

Burnett-Donaire will not be broadcast on TV in Ireland or the UK on Saturday, but will be available to watch for free on the World Boxing Super Series website.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Unbeaten and supremely talented ‘Cork Cuban’ to make boxing comeback in Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    ITALY
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    IRELAND
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people
    Minister criticised for committing to offshore oil drilling and saying it can deliver benefits to the Irish people
    Declan Rice nearing England switch after further Southgate talks - reports
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He skipped team meetings before games or refused to run during the final training'
    'He skipped team meetings before games or refused to run during the final training'
    Jose Mourinho avoids punishment following bad language charge
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie