Kick-off between Burnley and Newcastle delayed due to medical emergency in players' tunnel

KICK-OFF BETWEEN Burnley and Newcastle United has been delayed by half an hour due to a medical emergency at Turf Moor on Monday evening.

The sides were due to meet in the Premier League at 8.00pm, however the game will now commence at 8.30pm.

“Kick off at tonight’s game will be delayed by 30 minutes, due to a medical emergency in the players’ tunnel,” Burnley said.

“Neither team or their staff are affected. The person involved has been taken to hospital in a conscious state.”

More to follow…

